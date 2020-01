Old Cars reader Herb Sander owns one of 7,375 Mercury Montclair two-door hardtop coupes built for the 1959 model year. The ‘59 Montclairs were also available as four-door hardtops and four-door sedans, with base prices between $3,308 and $3,437. The big Mercs carried a base 383-cid, 322-hp

V-8 under the hood with fuel consumption in the 10 to 13 mpg range.

