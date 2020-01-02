Reader Wheels: 1959 Plymouth Sport Fury

Art Schlachter, of Danville, Kent., owns this spectacular 1959 Plymouth Sport Fury. “The styling was typical of Virgil Exnor – chief design engineer for Chrysler,” Schlachter says. “If you’re a fan of fins and chrome the 1959 Sport Fury will certainly satisfy that desire. The long, flowing forward-canted tail fins with their identifying round Tiffany style fender badges blends in perfectly with the hardtop’s roof line that begins where the tail fin starts and gracefully arches in the opposite direction connecting to the front windshield and support post. Amazingly, the roof line is only 4-1/2 ft. above the roadway and that’s as it came from the factory. The Sport Fury actually has a roof line that is lower than many of today’s cars. It was the only year for the double-barrel style fenders. The interior has swivel seats and belt-buckle trim on seat backs and door panels. Belt buckles were featured in high end furniture in the late ’50s. The car features the 318-cid wide-block V-8 engine, TorqueFlite push-button transmission and four-barrel carburetor. It was the last year for a full-frame under the car.

