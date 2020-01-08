Reader Wheels: 1962 Lincoln Continental

Robert Cather, of Lincoln, Neb., has had some cool cars in his 95 years on the planet, and here’s one of them: a 1962 Lincoln Continental four-door convertible in Black Cherry. The ‘62 Continental was also available as a fix-roof sedan. Both models were propelled by the 430-cid V-8, which used all of its 300 horses to move the nearly 5,000-lb. droptop. The push-button automatic and suicide doors were among the many memorable features of these road kings.

