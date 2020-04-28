Reader Wheels: 1965 Corvette resto-mod

Joe Palka, of Horsham, Pa., went all out when he decided to resto-mod his 1965 Corvette. Speedos Paint and Body in Stattsburgh, N.Y., did some amazing work on the exterior, including 17 total coats of paint, primer and clear. Under the hood is a Chevrolet Performance Parts 376-cid LS376  turning out nearly 500 hp.

