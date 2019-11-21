Reader Wheels: 1968 Buick Wildcat sport coupe

John and Jo McCarthy of Sioux Falls, S.D., own this handsome 1968 Buick Wildcat sports coupe. The Wildcat is Artic White with an Avocado Green vinyl roof and April Gold interior upholstery. The car has a 430-cid V-8 engine that produces 366 hp and is mated to a three-speed Turbo 400 automatic. It’s loaded with power steering, power brakes and air conditioning. “To date the car has travelled 103,000 miles. I purchased the car in 2013 and have upgraded the car every year since then,” John says. “It has been driven through many states to different Buick Club of America national meetings and other car shows. The car has always been reliable and has never left us stranded anywhere.”