Reader Wheels: 1990 Mercedes Benz 560SEC

Camran Nassiri, of Red Bluff, Calif., owns this nice 1990 Mercedes Benz 560SEC hardtop. “They were limited-production cars from 1986 to 1991; a total of 28,929, worldwide, were produced in those six years,” he says. “In 1990, only 1,183 were imported to U.S. It has a V-8 engine with 238 hp, self-leveling suspension, limited-slip differential and was mostly hand produced. In 1990, it sold for $82,000, the most expensive Mercedes-Benz that year. Mine has 189K miles and is my daily driver and has been in our family for 5 years.”

