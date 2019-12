Tom Miller, of Berkley Springs, W.Va., found this nice old Chevrolet resting among the tall grass and wildflowers in a pretty pasture. The emblem on the front of the hood indicates this was a 1949 model, but the lower grille seems to suggest it’s a 1950. Also of note is the accessory hood ornament and bumper guard on the Chevy coupe. We’ll hedge our guess a bit, but either way it looks restorable and will hopefully be back on the road someday.