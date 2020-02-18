Weathered Wheels: 1940 Dodge

“Weathered Wheels” super spotter Steve Isola came across this 1940 Dodge sitting on a trailer in Duluth, Minn., last fall, “presumably a fresh arrival from Oregon. The car looks very complete,” he says. “I suspect the new owner is going to tackle a restoration project. The old Dodge looks to have a lot of extras, like sun visor, bumper guards with extended wings, radio and trim rings. License plate is circa 1975-1985, based on the color. I can’t quite read the expiration year on the sticker. Either way, it’s been sitting since at least the mid-’80s.”