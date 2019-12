Longtime Old Cars contributor John Bellah spotted this early-1950s “Job Rated” Dodge truck “sitting forlornly between Bryce Canyon and Zion National Park, Utah.” This rugged hauler is missing a lot of key items — a bed of some type, both sides of its split windshield, a headlight and who knows what else. The left side of the hood is askew, but we can’t tell if the engine is still in place.