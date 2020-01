“I found this forlorn but optimistic fellow behind an old property, somewhere between New Buffalo, Mich., and LaPorte, Ind.,” writes Jim Razumich, of Portage, Ind. “He said to me, ‘Fix me and I will take you on the road trip of your life!’” If this 1953 Hudson Hornet could really talk, we’re sure it’d have a lot to say. The four-door sedan is sunk pretty far into the ground and has serious rust issues, but you never know — maybe there is a Hudson lover somewhere that is up to the task.