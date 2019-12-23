Weathered Wheels: 1960s Fords

Tom Miller has lots of photos of cars and trucks he finds in various states of retirement in the hills and fields around his home in Berkeley Springs, W.Va. He found these two “Blue Oval” products communing with nature not long ago. The two-tone blue-and-white Ford Galaxie 500 four-door hardtop and might have a future as somebody’s hobby car — if the right Ford-loving restorer comes along. The 1966 F-350 was probably a flatbed or stake truck in its younger days. The truck has had some body work done, so hopefully its days on the road aren’t done for good.