Steve Isola, our Duluth, Minn., “Weathered Wheels” chaser, got a big kick out of this recently spotted rust bucket. “You might find this hard to believe, but this 1964 Chevrolet C10 is this guy’s daily driver in Duluth,” he reports. “He’s had it many years and lives not far up the highway from me. When he drives by, the engine sounds just fine and the exhaust is moderately quiet. Would this qualify as a ‘rat rod’ or a ‘survivor?’”