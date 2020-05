Old Cars contributor and professional cars expert Gregg D. Merksamer

spotted this beauty a while back near Danville, Pa.: a used-up and weather-

ravaged 1968 Cadillac-Superior Royale hearse. This land barge has been retired for quite some time and is serving as a very large piece of yard art. It looks like a great candidate for a jumbo-sized rat rod.

*As an Amazon Associate, Old Cars earns from qualifying purchases.