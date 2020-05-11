Weathered Wheels: 1968 Pontiac Firebird

“I decided to explore a little-used alley in Superior, WI, and came across this 1968 Firebird 400,” says Steve Isola. “It looks like it is stuck in the ’70s with its ET mags, big Grand Prix outline white letter tires, ladder bars and wide fiberglass wheel well flares. The rear passenger side has an unfortunate corner hit. It looks like something fell on it. That may be the reason it was sidelined years ago. This one is solid enough to deserve a full restoration.”

