Weathered Wheels: 1969 Chevrolet Impala

“I have had this picture for about 10 years. I finally got around to sending it to you,” writes Jake Piontek, of Gary, Ind. “I saw this car off the side of State Road 80, east of Hazard, Ky…. I have been a reader for about 15 years and I love seeing the old car finds that you put in.” Somehow, this 1969 Impala Custom wound up crushed beneath a huge rock. It has been left alone as a monument to bad luck.

