Weathered Wheels: 1972 Pontiac Grand Prix

Steve Isola photographed this 1972 Pontiac Grand Prix not far from his home in Duluth, Minn. “It has been there for many years and every year it seems to sink just a little deeper into the ground,” he says. “I’m sure the owner has a fondness for the car and probably can’t bear to part with it. Still good enough to restore? Are parts still available for it? After all these years, does it still run? And, based on the damage to the driver’s side, is it really just a parts car? As the muscle car era was winding down in the early-to-mid ’70s, this Grand Prix was one of the ‘personal luxury cars’ — like the Chevrolet Monte Carlo, Chrysler Cordoba and Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme — that consumers were turning to. Some still had muscle car characteristics, but with more creature comforts.”