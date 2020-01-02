Weathered Wheels: Jaguar XJ-S

Coy Thomas has a knack for finding interesting vehicles resting in various states of retirement. He doesn’t often come across V-12 Jaguars, but that’s what he found parked in some weeds in the state of Washington near his Port Angeles home. The late-1980s XJ-S coupe has some paint issues after

sitting outside in the elements, but certainly looks worthy of some restoration efforts. “It’s been

sitting in the same spot for a year,” Thomas reports. “It has expired plates from several years ago.”