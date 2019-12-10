WE’D BUY THAT! 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II

It’s not too often you get a crack at an all-original, intact 1956 Lincoln Continental. Only 2,550 were built for ’56 and just 444 the following year. These cars have had an interesting run on the collector market in recent years, with a couple of the top examples selling at auction for more than $150,000 a few years back, but nice, driver-quality cars still selling recently in $20,000-$30,000 range. This beast sparked a fun bidding war on eBay, with 51 bids placed before a winner landed the car for $10,800. There wasn’t a lot of info on the car available in the listing, but it looked intact and full of potential. If nothing else, it could be the favorite in any demolition derby it entered.