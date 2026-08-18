Ferrari Enzo tops Broad Arrow’s $97.4 million debut of The Quail Auction

Courtesy of Nick Zabrecky/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

Carmel, CA - Broad Arrow Auctions released official results for its 2026 The Quail Auction, the auction house’s inaugural presentation as the official auction partner of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering. Held August 13-14 at The Quail Golf Club in Carmel, California, the two-day auction achieved $97.4 million in total sales with 85 percent of all lots sold (159 of 186 lots).

“We could not be prouder of our first Monterey Car Week auction as the official partner of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering,” said Kenneth Ahn, President of Broad Arrow and Hagerty Marketplace. “Our innovative new presentation and a catalog featuring some of the market’s most in-demand collector cars translated to over 1,400 registered bidders and Broad Arrow’s highest grossing Monterey Car Week sale to date. We are tremendously grateful to all our consignors, bidders, sponsors, and attendees, as well as to our partners at The Quail for their incredible support and collaboration. We are beyond excited about this new chapter.”

Courtesy of Nick Zabrecky/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

Broad Arrow’s two-day auction, taken by Principal Auctioneer Lydia Fenet and Auctioneer Eli Rodriguez, was led by its headlining lot, a 2003 Ferrari Enzo, one of only three finished in Nero D.S. over Rosso leather, a specification that inverts the familiar red-over-black formula to striking and desirable effect. Offered without reserve, the Enzo drew significant pre-sale interest which resulted in competitive back-and-forth bidding between multiple bidders in the auction room. The Enzo eventually sold for a final $10,675,000 to an enthusiastic Jesús Ortíz Paz, the frontman of the sensational American Mexican music group Fuerza Régida, igniting cheering and applause throughout the crowd.

“The Ferrari Enzo epitomizes today’s market better than any other car and the significant price we achieved for the example at The Quail Auction, sold to a new, millennial-aged collector, is illustrative of the generational shift in collecting and of what today’s collectors really want,” comments Barney Ruprecht, Vice President of Auctions for Broad Arrow. “Beyond the Enzo, modern collectible Ferraris reached new heights across our two-day sale, with world record and stand out prices for everything from a 550 Barchetta Pininfarina to a 488 Pista Spider, a 550 Maranello, an 812 Superfast, all the way to a 575M Maranello. The results speak to confidence in the market and to the successful curation of our Quail Auction catalog.”

Ferraris certainly drew the strongest interest and most competitive bidding from collectors at Broad Arrow’s The Quail Auction. Proving the continued strength of the Ferrari market from the start of the sale, Lot 119 on Thursday, a single-owner, low-mileage 2019 Ferrari 812 Superfast offered from The Casa Bella Macchina Collection, nearly doubled its pre-sale high estimate at a final $747,500, setting a new world record auction price for the model (Estimate: $350,000 - $400,000). Later in the sale, a superbly preserved, 527-mile, Classiche certified 1998 Ferrari 550 Maranello set another world record auction price at $648,500 (Estimate: $450,000 - $550,000).

Courtesy of Nick Zabrecky/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

On Friday, a stunning, Classiche Red Book certified 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina in the uncommon specification of Nero D.S. over Cuoio leather roared past its estimate of $1,100,000 to $1,400,000 to bring a final, world record price of $1,627,500, while a single-owner, extensively specified, and low-mileage 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider brought a world record $1,545,000.

Significant Modern Collectible Ferrari Prices at The Quail Auction 

Lot 277 2003 Ferrari Enzo $10,675,000 Lot 272.1 2017 Ferrari F12tdf $3,635,000 Lot 135 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale A $2,425,000 Lot 260 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina $1,627,500 Lot 221 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider $1,545,000 Lot 119 2019 Ferrari 812 Superfast $747,500 Lot 134 1998 Ferrari 550 Maranello $648,500 Lot 243 2005 Ferrari Superamerica $555,000 Lot 240 2006 Ferrari F430 $439,500 Lot 210 2000 Ferrari 550 Maranello $403,750 Lot 268 2008 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Six-Speed Conversion $318,500 Lot 283 2004 Ferrari 360 Spider $291,000 Lot 117 2001 Ferrari 360 Spider $224,000 Lot 282 1997 Ferrari F355 Spider $198,800 Lot 191 2004 Ferrari 575M Maranello $179,200

Courtesy of Nick Zabrecky/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

Outside the hot Ferrari market, it was additional modern supercars and collectibles that commanded the strongest prices across Broad Arrow’s The Quail Auction. Beautifully specified Bugatti hypercars were met with significant bidder interest. With a statement opening and closing winning bid, the one-of-99 2025 Bugatti W16 Mistral finished in Matt Argent/Black Carbon over a Beluga Black and Tangerine interior sold for $8,805,000, a new world record price for the model. Soon after, a stunning example of Bugatti’s legendary 21st Century benchmark hypercar, a 2011 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport finished in White over Saddle brown Nappa leather, achieved $3,305,000, a new record for the Veyron model at auction. Additional stand out prices for modern supercars include $2,837,500 for an exceedingly rare 2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Coupe, a new world record for any Hennessey at auction, along with a strong $2,865,000 for an exceptional, Graphite Metallic example of the iconic 1988 Porsche 959 Komfort, a new world record for any unmodified 959 Komfort at auction.

Courtesy of Nick Zabrecky/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

Additional Porsche highlights include a highly desirable 1990 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer - Classic Turbo Services "Aurum Verde Commission" which sold for $1,600,000, a wild Paint-to-Sample Violet Blue Metallic, extensively optioned 1996 Porsche 911 Turbo which exceeded its high estimate at $500,000, and a rare, single-owner 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S which soared past estimate to a final $263,200.

The finest post-war era sports and GT cars also continue to draw discerning collectors, with an exceptionally restored, low-mileage example of the world’s first supercar, a 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 S finished in period-correct Azzurro Mexico Metallizzato selling for a final $4,075,000. From Mercedes-Benz, a much-adored, exquisitely restored 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, one of just 15 Roadsters finished new from the factory in Sonderlackierung Light Green Metallic and accented by striking Green leather interior, sold for a final $2,040,000. This surpasses its pre-sale estimate of $1,500,000 to $1,800,000.

Courtesy of Nick Zabrecky/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

Top Ten Sales – Broad Arrow’s The Quail Auction 2026 

1. Lot 277 2003 Ferrari Enzo $10,675,000 2. Lot 232 2025 Bugatti W16 Mistral $8,805,000 3. Lot 238 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 S $4,075,000 4. Lot 272.1 2017 Ferrari F12tdf $3,635,000 5. Lot 269 2011 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport $3,305,000 6. Lot 231 1988 Porsche 959 Komfort $2,865,000 7. Lot 161 2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Coupe $2,837,500 8. Lot 135 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale A $2,425,000 9. Lot 254 2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster $2,425,000 10. Lot 225 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra SOLD AFTER AUCTION

Complete results from Broad Arrow’s 2026 The Quail Auction are available at broadarrowauctions.com. Later this week, bidding closes on Broad Arrow’s presentation of Global Icons: The Patina Collective, a limited offering of 40 of the most influential and culturally significant youngtimer Mercedes-Benzes via the company’s online auction platform. Lots begin to close at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 21. Next up, Broad Arrow turns its focus to another inaugural sale, this time in partnership with the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week. The Audrain Auction, set for October 2, marks Broad Arrow’s first auction in the Northeast, presenting approximately 70 exceptional collector cars at one of the premier automotive destinations in the U.S.

Overseas, Broad Arrow is adding exciting consignments daily for its second annual Zoute Concours Auction, set for October 9 in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix Car Week. Following a highly successful debut in 2025, the return of the sale with showcase approximately 70 sought-after collector cars at Approach Golf in Knokke-Heist, Belgium.

Complete results and information on upcoming auctions available at broadarrowauctions.com

NOTE: All prices are listed in USD and include buyer’s premium, which is equal to the sum of twelve percent (12%) of the first $250,000 of the Hammer Price and ten percent (10%) of the amount by which the Hammer Price exceeds $250,000 for all motor car lots. For non-motor car lots, Buyer’s Premium is equal to twenty-five (25) percent of the Hammer Price. Results include select transactions that occurred immediately following the close of the auction.

About Broad Arrow Auctions - Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

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