Enforcement Fords Part II: 1960-1970 Ford police cars

This Viking Blue 1963 Ford 300 served in Columbus, Ga., as Car 32. It was part of a small fleet of three police cars for the small town. It had air conditioning and was also equipped with the Federal Beacon Ray “bubble gum” roof light and fender mounted speaker. Courtesy of John Vetter

Beginning in the 1930s, Fords were overwhelmingly the most popular choice for law enforcement agencies across the United States. For example, New York state’s police car fleets were 98 percent Ford, according to a 1957 advertisement from the automaker. The lower-cost models were usually ordered for such duty to meet state, county and municipal budget constraints, and in the case of Fords from 1960 to 1970, those economical models were the full-size 1960-’61 Fairlane; the 1961 Ford 300; the Custom and Custom 500 (1964-’70); and the Galaxie, minus the “500” addendum (1962-’63). Furthermore, the Fairlane series became a mid-size car starting with the 1962 model year and it, too, became a choice for police service. Not only were Ford’s passenger cars used by police departments, but also their vans and even the Bronco. Our story, though, focuses on Ford’s passenger cars.

A Massachusetts State Trooper is shown standing at his 1960 Fairlane, parked at a roadblock where police are checking every car that passes over the Sagamore Bridge from Cape Cod for fugitive Norman A. Porter, in Bourne, Mass., on May 20, 1961. A 1961 Fairlane (likely a police squad) is partially visible at left foreground. Note that both cars have their two-way radio whip antennas extended. Courtesy of Getty Images

1960

An earlier issue of Old Cars covered Ford’s 1949-1959 police cars, thus it left off with the early FE-series big-block V-8 engines in 332- and 352-cu.-in. displacements as the most powerful choices for police duty up to that time. The top engine for the early part of the 1960 model year remained the 352 Interceptor, still officially rated at 300 hp, while the 332 was no longer produced for passenger cars. More performance to the FE lineup came a little later during the model year via a new 352-cid V-8 rated at 360 hp at 6,000 rpm and 380 lb.-ft. of torque at 3,400 rpm. The vast improvement in output was achieved through such features as its higher 10.6:1 compression ratio, solid-lifter camshaft, dual-point distributor, cast-iron header-type exhaust manifolds and an aluminum intake manifold with larger passages.

The police package continued to offer such features as a heavy-duty suspension, specially grooved 11x3-in.- wide brake drums (same size as station wagons), 15-in. wheels (14 in. was typical for full-size Fords), larger-capacity radiator, calibrated speedometer, etc.

A Massachusetts State Trooper is shown standing at his 1960 Fairlane, parked at a roadblock where police are checking every car that passes over the Sagamore Bridge from Cape Cod for fugitive Norman A. Porter, in Bourne, Mass., on May 20, 1961. A 1961 Fairlane (likely a police squad) is partially visible at left foreground. Note that both cars have their two-way radio whip antennas extended. Courtesy of David Temple

1961

For 1961, Ford’s police brochure stated, “Ford introduces a brand-new policy for 1961 by offering twenty-five different Ford Police Vehicles, each one specifically suited to a special phase of police operations… Steering is up to 25% easier [via new 30:1 steering ratio and new needle bearings]. Bodies are 17% more rigid. New rear suspension adjusts automatically to load or road conditions. Exterior dimensions are 3.7 inches shorter and 1.6 inches narrower than last year’s… interior dimensions are unchanged. Result: greater maneuverability and plenty of roominess.”

A bore increase to the FE for 1961 resulted in the 390. Ford offered four 390s with one ostensibly restricted to law enforcement agencies, but in reality available to the general public. The P-code 390 with solid lifters, “shorty” headers and open-element air cleaner offered 330 hp at 5,000 rpm. However, as in the past, any engine Ford produced could be specified by these organizations. The P-code version of the 390 stayed in production through the 1965 model year.

The standard features of the Interceptor and Cruiser packages were comprised of a manual three-speed transmission; extra-cooling radiator; extra-cooling fan pulley; heavy-duty springs; heavy-duty shocks; fade-resistant brakes (11x3-in. drums); lubricated driveshaft (U-joints with grease fittings); heavy-duty seats; foam rubber padding in front seat cushion; certified calibrated speedometer in 2-mph increments; heavy-duty rubber floor mats; “MagicAire Heater;” and heavy-duty battery. The Guardian, Sentinel and Utility 6 packages lacked only the lubricated driveshaft from this list.

Extra-cost items this year included bucket seats. Presumably these were from Ford’s Econoline van and pickup series. The only other source from Ford’s parts bin would have been the front seats of the Thunderbird. This was suggested “for maximum effective headroom” and was among the PAO (Pre-Approved Options). Other PAOs were the “Equa-lock Differential” (390 Interceptor required); a choice of brown, green or red all-vinyl upholstery and trim; an ash receptacle in the back of the front seat; and rear armrests (the latter two for four-door cars only). Highly recommended PAOs were 15-in. Rayon tires and wheels; “High-Speed and Handling Package” (heavy-duty springs, extra-control shocks and heavy-duty stabilizer bar); and front seat belts. Regular production options included a Console Range Radio; Safety package (padded dash and sunvisors); tinted glass; backup lights; power steering; Cruise-O-Matic transmission; as well as other options offered to the general public. Special-order options included a variety of higher-output generators; oil pressure gauge; charge indicator gauge; cowl- or door-mounted spotlight; etc. Additionally, roof lights, sirens and controls, as well as simultaneous flashing parking and tail lamps, and simultaneous flashing red grille lamps and taillamps, were offered.

The mid-size Ford, first introduced for the 1962 model year, was also used by police departments. The new mid-size Ford took the Fairlane name after the label was dropped from the full-size line. In the case of the 1962 model, the Fairlane could be had with a 160-hp 260-cid V-8. Courtesy of David Temple

1962

Ford introduced its mid-sized car line, the Fairlane series, for 1962. (Formerly, the Fairlane name was used for the economy model of the big Fords.) The Fairlane became yet another choice for law enforcement. Police packages were very similar to the full-sized cars, though from 1962-’65, the smaller cars were powered by an inline six, or the small-block V-8 (first as the 221 cid, followed by the 260 cid, then the 289) rather than the big-block FE type. (Ford’s six-cylinder, by the way, grew to 200 cid for 1964. It replaced the anemic 170-cid straight-six which was judged by Motor Trend as “dangerously under-powered.” The totally redesigned 1966 Fairlane, however, allowed the choice of a 390 rated at 335 hp. A milder 275-hp version with a lower compression ratio and two-barrel carburetor was also another option.) Heavy-duty equipment such as the suspension and additional options paralleled that of the big cars. Police package categories were the Defender, Ranger and Sentry; the first two had the V-8, while the Sentry received the six-cylinder. The Defender package for ’62 included the 160-hp 260 while the Ranger had the 145-hp 221. By 1965, both packages had a 289 with respective outputs at 225 and 200 hp. Other features common to both the V-8 packages included a 42-amp alternator; a 55-amp-hr HD battery; 10.4-in. clutch with the three-speed manual transmission; and fade-resistant heavy-duty brakes with riveted linings. The standard three-speed manual transmission could be augmented with overdrive.

Ford released yet another larger FE engine for 1962, the 406, but this engine was not included as an option in the Ford police brochure, nor was the 427 that replaced it in mid 1963. There were no additional V-8 options created until ’66, so police engine choices remained unchanged through ’65. Were any big Fords ordered during this period by a law enforcement entity with the 406 or 427?

Wisconsin resident John Vetter owns several 1963 full-size Fords including this Galaxie sedan that was originally a part of the FBI’s fleet of cars. It is well-equipped: 330-hp 390-cid V-8; Cruise-O-Matic; power steering; power brakes (though 2-1/2-in. wide shoes rather than expected 3-in.); heavy-duty suspension; certified calibrated speedometer; siren and flashers; heavy-duty seat frames; padded dash and visors; amp gauge; dual Motorola radios; Leece-Neville alternator; and more. Courtesy of John Vetter

The U.S. Dept. of Justice/Federal Bureau of Investigation of Oklahoma City ordered this Silver Moss 1963 Galaxie with the 390 Interceptor rated at 330 hp at 5,000 rpm; Cruise-O-Matic transmission; “Equa-lock” 3.00:1 axle; police wiring harness (extra harness for police equipment); remote control outside rearview mirror; emergency flashers; etc. Just out of view is a Leece-Neville alternator rather than a generator. A siren is located just ahead of the power steering reservoir. Note the header-type exhaust manifolds and open-element air cleaner. Courtesy of John Vetter

Champagne puff stripe cloth and crush vinyl upholstery covers heavy-duty seat frames. Atop the padded dash is a Federal “Fireball” light. Underneath the dash is an amp gauge and dual Motorola radios. Control for the spotlight can be seen partially hidden behind the left side of steering wheel. Courtesy of John Vetter

1963 & 1964

A Ford 300 in two- and four-door sedan body styles was offered for 1963 only. It marked the low end of the price hierarchy. By this time, Ford was promoting performance and advertising touted the “Total Performance” slogan. Its police brochures also marketed Ford cars with the same phrase. Ford defined this phrase as encompassing such traits as roadability, which provided built-in features to help resist skidding and to hold the road; braking power that permitted smooth, straight-line stops; steering for effortless directional control; suspension that provided a smooth ride without wheel-bounce; riding comfort in scientifically contoured seats that reduced travel fatigue; and Total Performance that included acceleration and speed. Ford Motor Co. was quite serious about its Total Performance campaign, so the bold language was not simply propaganda to sell cars. Their police brochure noted, “From the mighty Ford Police Interceptor to economical Fairlane Police Sentry, including versatile police wagons [Galaxie Country Sedan], the 1963 Ford line offers 31 performance-engineered models. Each is action-tailored to handle a particular range of duty.” Ford’s police cars also included the mid-level Galaxie as well as the Fairlane. The latter’s 13-in. wheels could be replaced by the optional 14-in. versions. Larger, optional brakes with a 185 sq. in. of lining area could also be had with these wheels.

This restored 1964 Ford Custom two-door sedan was ordered for the Nebraska State Highway Patrol with the 330-hp Interceptor and the extra-cost Cruise-O-Matic transmission, plus the special certified calibrated speedometer measuring in 2-mph increments that was standard in Ford’s police cars. Courtesy of David Temple

Courtesy of David Temple

Courtesy of David Temple

Ford maintained its lead in police car sales into the 1960s, a fact noted on the front of this 1965 brochure. Ford’s full-size cars were fully redesigned for that model year, although engines and transmissions were carried forward from 1964. Note the mid-size Fairlane coupe illustrated in the background, right side. The mid-size Fairlane was released for 1962 and became an alternative for police departments. Courtesy of David Temple

1965 & 1966

The next major change appeared for 1965 and 1966 full-sized models. Ford’s ’65 models were “new from road to roof” as the result of a total redesign. Ford added the 428 to its engine options the following year. A 360-hp version, designated with engine code “P” in the fifth position of the serial number, was available to law enforcement agencies only. It differed from the 345-hp version available to the general public in having a solid lifters and a cast-aluminum intake manifold.

This 1966 Ford Custom 500 two-door sedan was used by a now-unknown governmental agency. It is equipped with the 315-hp 390 and, surprisingly, a four-speed transmission. Courtesy of David Temple

A special certified calibrated speedometer in 2-mph increments was again standard issue for Ford’s 1966 police cars. A “Certified Calibration” label was placed underneath the speedometer. Courtesy of David Temple

Police packages available from Ford had, not surprisingly, undergone revisions over the years. For 1966, these packages were broken down into Interceptor, Cruiser, Guardian, Sentinel and Deputy. The Interceptor was composed of the 360-hp 428 Police Interceptor; 80-amp heavy-duty battery; 42-amp alternator with dual-belt drive; maximum handling package (heavy-duty springs, extra-control shocks, heavy-duty link-type stabilizer bar, heavy-duty front suspension arms); calibrated speedometer (2-mph increments); heavy-duty front seat; “Police Cooling Package” with higher-capacity radiator; seven-blade viscose drive fan; heavy-duty front and rear rubber floor mats; 15x6-in. rims; and lubricator-fitted universal joints.

All other packages had a 70-amp battery. The Cruiser came with the 390 four-barrel; the “Guardian” with a 390 two-barrel. “Police Sentinel” and “Deputy” versions lacked the extra-cooling package and front disc brakes included in the other packages, and came with a 220-hp 289 two-barrel V-8 and the 150-hp 240 inline six-cylinder, respectively.

The Milwaukee Police Department used the Fairlane four-door sedan in 1966. This car had the 390-cid V-8, but whether it was the 335- or the 275-hp version is not known. Photo was dated June 19, 1966. Courtesy of Milwaukee Police Historical Society

The Custom 500 and Custom were the bottom two economy models in the full-size lineup again for 1967. Each series was offered in only two- and four-door sedans Courtesy of David Temple

1967

For 1967, the Defender was added and was identical to the Interceptor except for a 345-hp 428, also dubbed an “Interceptor.” Of note is that the 360-hp engine now had a hydraulic cam.

Extra-cost equipment for 1966 and 1967 was generally carried forward from the immediately preceding years. This was subdivided into RPO (Regular Production Options), LPO (Limited Production Options) and DSO (Domestic Sales Office). Those in the RPO group included manual front disc brakes for 240- and 289-powered cars. Other items were SelectShift Cruise-O-Matic; power steering; four-speed fully synchronized transmission; overdrive with 240 and 289; power brakes; limited-slip differential; a plethora of axle ratios; tinted glass; “MagicAire” heater; fold-down rear seat for sedans to extend the cargo space; special “PRNDRL” detent plate (blocked first and second on Cruise-O-Matic transmission); etc.

Ford’s 1967 Ranch Wagon was the economy station wagon in the full-size line and had been around since the 1950s. Some police departments used them as ambulances. Courtesy of David Temple

LPO items were composed of a pancake-type alternator with built-in silicon rectifier; transistorized voltage regulator; extra cooling package; radio noise suppression equipment; dual wiring for roof beacon; single key locking system; left-hand spotlight; and high-speed police tires (8.15 and 8.45x15 sizes).

Those under DSO equipment included suppression spark plugs with non-suppressed wiring; locking-type hand throttle; oil pressure gauge; flexible conduit for radio cable (sedans only); pace-type speedometer with needle stop; right-hand spotlight; charge indicator gauge (standard with 60-amp alternator); spare tire relocation (to right rear of luggage compartment, sedans only); plus glove box and ash tray lamps. So, the list of options and accessories had grown tremendously since Ford began its “police package” back in 1950.

This page from Ford’s 1968 police car brochure detailed the important features of power front disc brakes as standard equipment for the Interceptor, the heavy-duty C6 automatic transmission, heavy-duty 100,000-mile seats, lubricator-fitted driveshaft and exhaust emission control. Courtesy of David Temple

1968

In 1968, the 302-cid small-block V-8 was a new addition to the available engine choices for police departments and other fleet buyers. It was part of the “Police Sentinel Package.” Power disc brakes were standard with the Interceptor and optional for other police packages. Other features included heavy-duty C6 “Select-Shift Cruise-O-Matic” transmission; heavy-duty 100,000-mile seats; lubricator-fitted driveshaft; and exhaust emission control on C6-equipped cars. Police packages remained nearly unchanged this year, though the Deputy package now had the new 302-cid V-8.

“Where cost is one of the main considerations while emphasis must still be on reliability and performance, the answer is Fairlane. Fairlane Police Cars are lower in first cost, but offer many Big Ford features…,” stated Ford’s brochure about the ’68 police lineup. The Fairlane underwent a major redesign that would be kept through 1969 before yet another redo for 1970. For 1968, it was available as a two-door hardtop or four-door sedan with engine choices comprised of a 115-hp 200-cid inline-six; a 210-hp 302-cid V-8; 265-hp 390 two-barrel “for economical regular fuel operation;” and a 315-hp 390 four-barrel “for outstanding high-speed performance.” Alternators used were both Autolite units in either 42- or 55-amp-hour ratings as on the full-size cars, though the latter also had an additional choice of two 65-amp-hour types — a heavy-duty Autolite or a Leece-Neville — for 390- and 428-powered cars.

The 1970 full-size Fords received slight styling modifications from 1969, including a revised grille and new taillamps. Courtesy of Milwaukee Police Historical Society

1969 & 1970

The full-size Fords were redesigned for 1969 and were nearly unchanged for 1970. At the start of the 1969 model year, FoMoCo released a new 385-series engine, the 429-cid V-8, and added the Galaxie 500 series to the police catalog. Furthermore, the Defender was deleted from the police packages offered. The Interceptor remained powered with the 360-hp 428, but the Cruiser received the new 429 rated at 320 hp at 4,400 rpm. Torque was stated as 460 lb.-ft. at 2,200 rpm while the 428 Interceptor produced 459 lb.-ft. at 3,200 rpm. Both had a heavy-duty version of the Cruise-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission that was required equipment, yet at extra-cost. The other police packages included a three-speed manual transmission as standard equipment. An additional engine made its debut, the 351 two-barrel (derived from the 260/289/302 small-block) dubbed the “351 Sentinel.”

Limited production options included the 8.55x15 nylon Police Hi-Performance tires with black or white sidewalls, a 65-ampere Autolite or Leece-Neville alternator and a single key locking system.

Today, the police car is far more complex than it was decades ago, and Ford is still overwhelmingly the leader in supplying fleet vehicles to police departments, though law enforcement has, within the last several years, switched to using mostly SUVs and pickup trucks — still often Ford, of course.

Note: A giant thanks to John Vetter for his contributions to our story, including images of his police-spec 1963 Fords. You can read more about John’s collection of 1963 full-size Fords in his book “Everything I Know About 1963 Ford Full-Size Cars (And Other Short Stories).”

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