Fort Wayne American launches historical documentation service for 1968–1974 AMC vehicles

Sample of report Courtesy of Fort Wayne American

Fort Wayne, Indiana — Owners of Marti Report-eligible Fords or Pontiac Historical Society-documented GMs have had a way to verify how their car left the factory for decades. AMC and Rambler owners have not had an equivalent resource — until now.

Fort Wayne American, an AMC and Rambler restoration shop based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has launched Fort Wayne American Historical Services, a research and documentation service for 1968–1974 AMC vehicles. The reports decode VIN, door tag, and valve cover tag data and cross-reference it against original factory documentation to provide owners with detailed information about how their car was built, equipped, and how rare its configuration is.

"A lot of people in the hobby assume AMC just built cars with whatever was on the line that day and that no real records survive," said Ian Webb, owner of Fort Wayne American. "That's not true. The documentation exists — Data Books, Color & Upholstery Books, Service Manuals, Parts Catalogs, factory correspondence — it's just scattered across a lot of sources, and a lot of what's available online isn't accurate. We built a database that consolidates all of it, and allows us to interpret it in new ways."

Each report draws on a database of more than 3,500 data points covering all AMC models from 1968 to 1974. Reports include:

Full VIN decoding across every model line — Javelin, AMX, Gremlin, Hornet, Rebel, Matador, and Ambassador

Identification of special and low-production vehicles, including the SC/Rambler, SC/360, The Machine, Trans-Am Javelin, Hurst SS/AMX, and Gremlin X

Production statistics for the vehicle's exact configuration — engine, transmission, body style, and trim level

Estimated build week from weekly production records (most 1968–1971 models), including assembly line and plant location

Body build week calculated independently from the door tag, cross-checked against the VIN to catch mismatches

Correct factory component codes for carburetor, distributor, and radiator

Exterior color and interior trim identification, with paint chip and fabric sample references

Engine build date verification via the valve cover tag, cross-checked against the vehicle's build window to flag potential swapped tags or engines

Courtesy of Fort Wayne American

Customers submit photos of their VIN tag, door tag, and valve cover tag along with a short form; most reports are returned within two business days. Data availability varies by model and year, with 1968–1970 AMXs and Javelins currently having the most complete records. Fort Wayne American is upfront about the limits of the data, too — the service doesn't provide installation validation for options like air conditioning or AM/FM radios, as those were tracked on build sheets that don't survive in a form tied to individual VINs, and it doesn't authenticate tags as original to a given vehicle. Where the data shows a mismatch, such as between a door tag and VIN or VIN and Engine Tag, the report flags it as a discrepancy worth investigating further.

Webb has been around AMC and Rambler cars his whole life. His father ran Webb's Classic Auto Parts, a longtime NOS and used-parts dealer for the marque, and he grew up around the inventory and the cars. After a career in marketing and advertising, he returned to the hobby professionally full-time in 2018, taking on customer restorations ranging from Ramblers to AMXs and even Gremlins. He is a past President of the American Motors Owners Association (AMO), currently sits on its Board of Directors, serves as Newsletter Editor, and spent several years as lead judge in AMO’s Heritage Cup Class.

More information, sample reports, and ordering are available at ftwayneamerican.com/historical-services.

Courtesy of Fort Wayne American

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