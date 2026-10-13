The Simeone celebrates the Fox Body
Appreciate 26 iconic Foxbody-era vehicles at the Simeone Museum’s Foxbody: The People’s Mustang exhibit in Philadelphia, open October 10–25, 2026.
Foxbody: The People's Mustang
Saturday, October 10, 2026 - Sunday, October 25, 2026
Philadelphia, PA - The Simeone has brought together 26 incredible vehicles celebrating Ford's legendary Foxbody era for Foxbody: The People's Mustang, is now open at the Simeone Museum through October 25, 2026.
From factory-original survivors and rare special editions to Saleens, drag cars, and heavily modified builds, we're celebrating the cars and the people who made the Foxbody an American performance legend.
With 26 vehicles spanning 15 model years, this is a rare opportunity to see nearly the entire Foxbody story in one place, including cars you aren't likely to see together again anytime soon.
The exhibition runs October 10–25 and is included with regular museum admission.
Exhibition cars include:
1993 Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible
1979 Mustang Cobra
1980 Mustang Race Car
1984 Mustang 20th Anniversary Edition
1984 Mustang GT Turbo
1984 Mustang GT/Cobra Clone
1985 Mustang GT
1985 Mustang GTO
1986 Mercury Capri ASC McLaren Coupe
1986 Mustang
1986 Mustang GT
1986 Mustang SVO Competition Prep
1987 Turbo Thunderbird
1987 Mustang GT Drag Car
1988 Mustang GT
1988 Saleen Mustang
1988 Mustang LX Coupe
1989 Mustang LX Coupe
1989 Saleen Mustang SSC
1989 Mustang LX 5.0 Rallye Cross Build
1990 Mustang Convertible 7UP
1991 Mustang LX
1992 Mustang GT
1992 Mustang LX 5.0
1992 Mustang LX Coupe SSP (State Police Car)
1993 Mustang GT
6825 Norwitch Drive
Philadelphia, PA 19153
215-365-7233
Tuesday – Friday 10AM through 6PM
Saturday – Sunday 10AM through 4PM
Closed Mondays and Major Holidays
https://simeonemuseum.org/
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