The Simeone celebrates the Fox Body

Foxbody: The People's Mustang

Saturday, October 10, 2026 - Sunday, October 25, 2026

Philadelphia, PA - The Simeone has brought together 26 incredible vehicles celebrating Ford's legendary Foxbody era for Foxbody: The People's Mustang, is now open at the Simeone Museum through October 25, 2026.

From factory-original survivors and rare special editions to Saleens, drag cars, and heavily modified builds, we're celebrating the cars and the people who made the Foxbody an American performance legend.

With 26 vehicles spanning 15 model years, this is a rare opportunity to see nearly the entire Foxbody story in one place, including cars you aren't likely to see together again anytime soon.

The exhibition runs October 10–25 and is included with regular museum admission.

Exhibition cars include:

1993 Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible

1979 Mustang Cobra

1980 Mustang Race Car

1984 Mustang 20th Anniversary Edition

1984 Mustang GT Turbo

1984 Mustang GT/Cobra Clone

1985 Mustang GT

1985 Mustang GTO

1986 Mercury Capri ASC McLaren Coupe

1986 Mustang

1986 Mustang GT

1986 Mustang SVO Competition Prep

1987 Turbo Thunderbird

1987 Mustang GT Drag Car

1988 Mustang GT

1988 Saleen Mustang

1988 Mustang LX Coupe

1989 Mustang LX Coupe

1989 Saleen Mustang SSC

1989 Mustang LX 5.0 Rallye Cross Build

1990 Mustang Convertible 7UP

1991 Mustang LX

1992 Mustang GT

1992 Mustang LX 5.0

1992 Mustang LX Coupe SSP (State Police Car)

1993 Mustang GT

6825 Norwitch Drive

Philadelphia, PA 19153

215-365-7233

Tuesday – Friday 10AM through 6PM

Saturday – Sunday 10AM through 4PM

Closed Mondays and Major Holidays

https://simeonemuseum.org/

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