From across the pond… Yup, they love a good local car show in the UK
The Frome Flea Market in Somerset, England, brings together up to 250 traders and an informal classic car gathering featuring vintage vehicles, unusual replicas and automotive memorabilia.
Once a month since 2021, for six months of the year, a field in the middle of England’s Somerset countryside becomes the venue for a collectors’ market. Attracting crowds from a wide area, up to and beyond London, the monthly Frome Flea Market & Craft at the West Woodlands Showground (www.fromwfleaandcraft.com) is a must-visit event in the calendar for collectors of all interests. Not only has it gained a reputation for the quality of items being sold, with up to 250 traders, it has also become known for the impromptu monthly gathering of classic cars.
This one-day event, held the second Sunday of each month between April and October, excepting September, has swap vendors selling items ranging from militaria to art and textiles. The gates open promptly at 9 a.m., and joining the queue of collectors filing on site are owners of classic cars turning up to display their vehicles in an informal gathering — much like a club outing. There is no formal lineup to the display, but rather a friendly “turn up and park up,” then watch as admiring visitors walk past. Meanwhile, owners chat between themselves, swapping stories and exchanging tips, as well as discussing one another’s vehicles. The fun part about this classic car show is that nobody knows what will turn up from one month to the next.
Husband and wife Peter and Claire Townsend created the market, and as classic car enthusiasts, they invited owners along to exhibit their vehicles. The idea caught on and word spread through social media outlets to the point where it now attracts a wide range of types, models and marques. There are the standard types through to oddities, and some which turn out to be not what they appear. For example, at a recent gathering, a beautiful Austin-Healey drew attention and compliments. However, the owner explained it was not what everyone thought it to be, but rather a replica by Sebring, which specializes in producing classic cars with an electric power train. In the case of this Austin-Healey, it was fitted with a Nissan engine, but the attention it attracted was certainly suitable for the real thing.
After parking their vehicles, some owners take the opportunity to browse around the collectors’ market where traders specialize in automotive memorabilia. The colorful display signs and advertising logos have an appeal and do look very attractive. It doesn’t stop at memorabilia. Some vehicles on show are offered for sale, and deals are sometimes made. Again, at a recent show, a circa-1935 Austin 7 “Ruby” had been brought to the show on a trailer and was on offer.
This fun monthly gathering is a combination of nostalgia and wishful appreciation. Whatever the attraction, the lineup at Frome has the effect of bringing together drivers of a certain age who love motoring and recalling a bygone era as they admire the cars they owned in their younger days.
If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and stay up to date with Old Cars news and features - CLICK HERE
We know you love old cars, but do you collect anything else? Ever wonder about the baseball cards in a box in the basement or Grandma’s old coins in a jar? Do you love history or spin vinyl? Head on over to Collect.com and see what you are missing. Collect.com is the who, what, when and where of the collecting world! https://www.collect.com/