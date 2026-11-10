From across the pond… Yup, they love a good local car show in the UK

This Ford Mustang 2+2 fastback dates from 1965 and still has the original registration plate. Purchased by the present owner in 2010, it is finished in Rangoon Red. Courtesy of John Norris

Once a month since 2021, for six months of the year, a field in the middle of England’s Somerset countryside becomes the venue for a collectors’ market. Attracting crowds from a wide area, up to and beyond London, the monthly Frome Flea Market & Craft at the West Woodlands Showground (www.fromwfleaandcraft.com) is a must-visit event in the calendar for collectors of all interests. Not only has it gained a reputation for the quality of items being sold, with up to 250 traders, it has also become known for the impromptu monthly gathering of classic cars.

This one-day event, held the second Sunday of each month between April and October, excepting September, has swap vendors selling items ranging from militaria to art and textiles. The gates open promptly at 9 a.m., and joining the queue of collectors filing on site are owners of classic cars turning up to display their vehicles in an informal gathering — much like a club outing. There is no formal lineup to the display, but rather a friendly “turn up and park up,” then watch as admiring visitors walk past. Meanwhile, owners chat between themselves, swapping stories and exchanging tips, as well as discussing one another’s vehicles. The fun part about this classic car show is that nobody knows what will turn up from one month to the next.

The Hillman Minx was first introduced in 1931 and this later example, produced in 1958, was an impressive little machine for its day. The Minx finally went out of production in 1970 after having gone through several variants, including a two-door coupé utility. Courtesy of John Norris

Husband and wife Peter and Claire Townsend created the market, and as classic car enthusiasts, they invited owners along to exhibit their vehicles. The idea caught on and word spread through social media outlets to the point where it now attracts a wide range of types, models and marques. There are the standard types through to oddities, and some which turn out to be not what they appear. For example, at a recent gathering, a beautiful Austin-Healey drew attention and compliments. However, the owner explained it was not what everyone thought it to be, but rather a replica by Sebring, which specializes in producing classic cars with an electric power train. In the case of this Austin-Healey, it was fitted with a Nissan engine, but the attention it attracted was certainly suitable for the real thing.

After parking their vehicles, some owners take the opportunity to browse around the collectors’ market where traders specialize in automotive memorabilia. The colorful display signs and advertising logos have an appeal and do look very attractive. It doesn’t stop at memorabilia. Some vehicles on show are offered for sale, and deals are sometimes made. Again, at a recent show, a circa-1935 Austin 7 “Ruby” had been brought to the show on a trailer and was on offer.

This fun monthly gathering is a combination of nostalgia and wishful appreciation. Whatever the attraction, the lineup at Frome has the effect of bringing together drivers of a certain age who love motoring and recalling a bygone era as they admire the cars they owned in their younger days.

A two-door Morris 8 Tourer showing a variation in the design. More than 164,000 vehicles in the Morris 8 series were produced between 1934 and 1937, of which around 15 percent were Tourers. Courtesy of John Norris

A Daimler “Broadhead” from 1967 exhibiting all the grace and elegance of a motor industry from not so long ago. Courtesy of John Norris

A favorite with classic car enthusiasts, the Morris 1000 was one of the most popular family cars of its time. Many original examples survive and turn up at shows across the UK. Courtesy of John Norris

This Austin 7 “Ruby” from 1935 was being offered for sale at a recent monthly show in Frome. It’s a nice restoration candidate for someone with a mind to take it on. Courtesy of John Norris

This MG TA Midget was first registered in 1938 and rebuilt in the 1970s to original specifications. The engine was replaced in 1976 with an XPAG from 1939. Despite requiring constant maintenance, it has been used to take part in many long- distance trials Courtesy of John Norris

A two-door Morris 8 from a design first produced in 1935. It was a popular family car in its day and still a favorite with enthusiasts. Courtesy of John Norris

This vehicle just arrived on site and despite looking like an Austin-Healey, it is actually a Sebring version, but still an attractive machine. Courtesy of John Norris

Sitting next to a hot Mercedes, this lovely Morris 8 Tourer was in fast company. Courtesy of John Norris

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