Getting into the ’76 Spirit: Bicentennial models celebrated 200 years of the United States

Mike Scott’s unrestored 1976 Dodge D100 Spirit of ’76. It would have originally had full wheel covers Courtesy of Mike Scott

Patriotism among U.S. citizens was at a fevered pitch in the mid 1970s as the country neared its bicentennial in 1976 — car companies included. Looking to capitalize on the widespread red, white and blue fervor, Detroit stamped out many different models painted in the same colors as Old Glory.

Leading the charge of patriotic vehicles in 1974 was General Motors with its Spirit of America Chevrolets followed by the 1975 Free Spirit Buicks. While the 1974 Chevrolets may have appeared to jump the gun on the United States of America’s July 4, 1776, Declaration of Independence that severed the 13 colonies’ ties with Great Britain, it can be argued that the formation of an independent United States began earlier, in 1774. That year, British Parliament passed the “Intolerable Acts” against Massachusetts, causing 12 of the 13 original British colonies to organize the first Continental Congress, thus sparking thoughts of independence from Great Britain.

As competitive as the automotive industry was in the 1970s, those 1974 Spirit of America Chevrolets certainly would have inspired other automakers to consider producing special bicentennial 1976 models, if they hadn’t already planned them. And all of the manufacturers jumped in on the action, spreading their patriotism wide, if somewhat thin. There were many bicentennial models produced by General Motors, Ford Motor Co., Chrysler Corp. and International Harvester, but few of each were produced in any sizable quantity. Given the 50 years that have passed, and the tendency for mid-1970s cars and trucks to rust, few of that relatively scant number built seem to survive. Oddly, Cadillac probably built the fewest cars to celebrate 200 years of America — 200 identical white 1976 Fleetwood Eldorado convertibles (its “last” convertible to ever be built) — but an extremely high percentage of those survive. As the very last Cadillac convertibles to roll off the line in 1976, wearing special Cotillion White paint with red and blue pinstripes, the bicentennial Eldorado convertibles were often squirreled away in their original wrappers as investments.

For 2026, automakers are gearing up for the United States’ 250th. Dodge is building a 2026 Dodge Durango GT America250 Edition, Chevrolet is offering “250” Corvettes and “Stars & Steel” trucks and Ford is offering the Mustang GTD Spirit of America, which it says also pays homage to Craig Breedlove, who broke the land speed record in a car of the same name.

The patriotic offerings for 2026 are probably underwhelming compared to 1976, a year in which there were many. The following is a selection of just some of the bicentennial models built for the 1976 model year, and the years immediately leading up to it. Here we’ll focus on bicentennial editions by Ford, Chevrolet and Dodge.

If you have any bicentennial model, consider yourself lucky, and be sure to take it out for the United States’ semiquincentennial on July 4 — it’s likely to be the only bicentennial vehicle on hand.

Chevrolet jumpstarted the bicentennial fervor among car manufacturers in 1974 with its Spirit of America editions of the Impala (pictured), Nova, Vega and El Camino.

1974 Chevrolet Spirit of America

Chevrolet touted its 1974 Spirit of America models as “a limited edition of Chevrolets in America’s favorite colors.” In some promotional images, the cars were posed in front of brick buildings with a distinct Boston or Philadelphia “vibe,” harkening to the organization of the first Continental Congress meeting in Philadelphia. Chevrolet’s Spirit of America editions were available in the Nova, Vega, Impala and El Camino lines, and only the Impala was offered in a choice of a white or blue exterior; the Nova and Vega were only available in white (and probably the El Camino). All had special red and blue body striping (white and red on blue Impalas); white vinyl roofs; white wheels; “Spirit of America” exterior decals (Nova and Vega) or emblems (Impala); white seat upholstery complemented by blue or red interior components; and Spirit of America horn buttons and interior badges.

Although they were produced before the bicentennial, the 1974 Spirit of America Chevrolets seem to have been built in greater numbers than 1976 models at the actual bicentennial, and there are more survivors.

Images of actual 1976 Chevrolet Spirit of ’76 trucks are exceedingly difficult to find; the only period image reference that seems to have been produced was in a repair manual. However, Auto World produced this accurate die-cast model in 1:64 scale.

1976 Chevrolet/GMC Spirit of ’76

After offering an array of Spirit of America passenger car models for the 1974 model year, Chevrolet reduced its bicentennial offerings for 1976 to its pickup truck line, with GMC offering an equivalent, and a special Heritage Cloth seat pattern for certain Chevrolet models. Like the trucks themselves, little documentation seems to survive on Chevrolet’s bicentennial pickup trucks. They were dubbed “Spirit of ‘76” trucks and were available as two-wheel-drive C Series or four-wheel-drive K Series short or longbox trucks with the Bonanza exterior and a Scottsdale-level interior.

They appear to have been only offered in white or blue exteriors, with some having bodyside graphics that varied with the color: white trucks had red and blue decals along the body sides, and blue trucks had red, white and dark blue graphics in a different pattern on the body sides.

Some of these trucks had “Freedom Machine” decals on the bed sides and hood front, which may have been a regional addition. The Chevrolet Spirit of ’76 trucks that we uncovered without the bodyside graphics all had blue exteriors with white or light blue paint inside the body-side trim. The few GMC Spirit of ’76 trucks we found matched the Chevys without bodyside graphics.

Inside, all of these trucks received unique “Spirit of ’76” emblems on the top center of their interior door panels and unique white seat upholstery with special red, white and blue knit cloth inserts (RPO 126E). The instrument panel dash pad and carpets were blue, and at least some were fitted with “Spirit of ’76” license plate frames.

Among 1976 Chevrolet passenger cars, the bicentennial celebration was limited to an interior fabric option on Vega, Monza and Chevette models. Patriots ordering one of these Chevy compacts specified the Heritage interior trim that incorporated the eagle in the Great Seal of the United States in its red, white and blue motif.

The 1972 Ford Sprint decor package was patriotic, but it honored the U.S. Olympic Team rather than the country.

1976 Ford Bicentennial Option Group

In 1972, Ford offered Sprint editions of the Mustang, Pinto and Maverick that were certainly patriotic in appearance, but were intended to honor the U.S. Olympic Teams rather than the country they represented. By comparison, Ford’s patriotic efforts at the bicentennial were limited to a special F-series pickup truck for the 1976 model year.

This image of the 1976 Ford with the Bicentennial Option Group appeared in a copy of Newsflash, a Ford Motor Co. publication used as a new vehicle sales training tool. Ford F-Series trucks with the Bicentennial Option Group appear to be exceedingly rare, and scant few survivors remain in excellent condition.

Ford offered its 1976 bicentennial truck in F-100 through F-350 configurations, and required them to be trimmed as Custom models with the Styleside box. Trucks were painted Wimbledon White or Bahama Blue and could be regular cab or Super Cab models, and two- or four-wheel drive. Ordering the Bicentennial Option Group fitted all of the following special features: a gold body-side decal on a white background incorporating red and white stripes with a flying eagle design; special seat upholstery with a “Brodie” plaid pattern to the front cloth seat insert in red, white and blue; color-keyed floor mats; and a special eagle emblem with “1776” and “1976” on the right side of the glove box door. Very few Ford trucks with the Bicentennial Option Group seem to exist, and often those that survived have had their graphics painted over.

Mike Scott’s unrestored 1976 Dodge D100 Spirit of ’76 in profile; its “Spirit of ’76” decal can be faintly read at the rear of the bed (inset). The Spirit of ’76 package could be ordered on longbox or shortbox Dodge pickups. Courtesy of Mike Scott

1976 Dodge Spirit of ’76

With Chrysler Corp.’s Plymouth Division being named for the first permanent European settlement in New England, you’d think that brand would have been the natural choice for Chrysler’s patriotic car. But it wasn’t. Instead, the honor went to Dodge, which built special Spirit of ’76 D Series trucks and Dart passenger cars.

Thanks to a full-page period advertisement, more is known about the Spirit of ’76 Dodge truck than the Dart. Dodge said, “Here’s a truck that will stand out from the crowd and tie in with America’s bicentennial year. You get distinctive star-spangled decals, with Spirit of ’76 designation, along both sides. A premium interior that includes a seat finished in handsome cloth and vinyl or all vinyl and a color keyed floor mat. Bright exterior drip mouldings, special bright finish wheelcovers for an added touch of elegance. All that, plus traditional Dodge Truck quality performance...”

Most of the surviving Spirit of ’76 Dodge trucks appear to be six-cylinders, but V-8s were also built. Most of those Spirit of ’76 survivors are painted white, but there are also red examples. The Dodge Spirit of ’76 trucks were available as shortbox or longbox regular-cab pickups. All examples we found were D100 half-ton trucks.

“Spirit of ’76” decal

Features found on both colors of Spirit of ’76 Dodge trucks were a full-length body stripe in blue running just below the beltline. The decal stripe incorporated white stars and at the rear-most end had “Spirit of ’76” and a Liberty Bell graphic.

To complement its bicentennial truck offering, Dodge also offered a Spirit of ’76 package for the compact Dart Sport fastback. All of these bicentennial Darts were painted white with “Spirit of ’76” decals just behind the doors, and full-length, body-side decals of a stylized eagle streaking across the body in blue and red. The interiors had white seat upholstery and door panels with the seat inserts in a special red, white and blue striped material. Engines offered were the 225-cid Slant Six or the 318-cid V-8. The Spirit of ‘76 package could also be specified on the Dart Lite (a six-cylinder Dart with some aluminum parts substituted for steel to improve fuel economy).

At most, just a few thousand Spirit of ’76 Dodge Darts were built. Both they and the Spirit of ’76 trucks are coveted today.

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