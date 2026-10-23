GM launches new program helping students in Michigan

Courtesy of General Motors

General Motors, Detroit, Mich. - General Motors is providing a $500,000 grant to the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Educational Foundation to launch Manufacturing Futures, a new initiative connecting 2,800 Michigan middle school students each year with advanced manufacturing education and career pathways.

The grant is the latest example of GM’s long-term investment in Michigan students, communities and the manufacturing workforce. It will be split between the Detroit Public Schools Community District and Dearborn Public Schools to support advanced manufacturing labs, classroom technology and hands-on learning across eight middle schools, connecting students with existing high-school career and technical education (CTE) programs. The initiative will launch this fall.

“Every student deserves the chance to chart a bright path toward the future. General Motors is proud to work with the AFT Educational Foundation to launch the Manufacturing Futures initiative and bring hands-on technology and manufacturing experiences to 2,800 Michigan middle school students each year,” said General Motors Vice President of Infrastructure and Corporate Citizenship David Massaron. “By connecting students to these highly valuable training and mentorship opportunities, we’re helping young people build the skills and confidence to shape what’s next for themselves and their communities.”

Manufacturing Futures will equip participating middle-school classrooms with tools such as 3D printers, robotic arms and other hands-on manufacturing equipment. Students also will visit CTE high-school manufacturing facilities, meet CTE students and instructors, and learn about manufacturing careers, apprenticeships and postsecondary options.

The initiative will include 24 paid high-school CTE student ambassadors who introduce younger students to manufacturing through classroom presentations and question-and-answer sessions. Family engagement nights will provide students and their families with facility tours, employer speakers and information about career pathways. The grant also will support a construction-trades classroom at Dearborn’s Michael Berry Career Center, adding equipment such as saws, drill presses and related tools.

For more information on GM’s support of local communities, visit GM Corporate Giving .

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