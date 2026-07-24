Heavy Hitter Alert! Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe previously Owned by Carroll Shelby headlines Gooding Christie’s Pebble Beach Auctions

1964 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company, LLC. Image by Mathieu Heurtault.

Santa Monica, Calif. – The official auction house of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Gooding Christie’s, unveiled its the full catalogue for its Pebble Beach Auctions, taking place on August 14 and 15, on goodingco.com. Headlining the 22nd installment of Gooding Christie’s flagship live auction event is one of the most important American automobiles ever built, the 1964 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe (Estimate: In Excess of $25,000,000), chassis CSX2300. Registration to bid for the upcoming auctions is now available; interested parties are encouraged to contact the Gooding Christie’s team for all inquiries.

“We are incredibly honored to bring such a monumental and revolutionary American automobile to Pebble Beach this year, completing our catalogue with one of the finest assemblies of historic competition cars from virtually every era, discipline, and marque,” said Gooding Christie’s President, David Gooding. “From our inaugural Pebble Beach sale in 2004 to the present day, we have built a tradition of bringing the world's most important automobiles to market while consistently achieving record prices for exceptional American cars. The consignment of this Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe—the only American-built FIA World GT Champion, and the sole example of the six produced to later be owned by its creator—represents the pinnacle of American automotive achievement. This is a truly generational opportunity to acquire one of the most significant competition cars ever built.”

One of only six Cobra Daytona Coupes created with the explicit intent to defeat Ferrari’s 250 GTO, CSX2300 was the third Daytona Coupe completed in late 1963. With a closed coupe body designed by ArtCenter alum Peter Brock, the Daytona wore coachwork by Carrozzeria Grandsport. It made its global debut at the 1964 Tour de France Automobile with American Bob Bondurant and German Jochen Neerpasch at the wheel. CSX2300 was a key participant in Shelby American’s incredibly historic 1965 FIA GT championship season when Shelby defeated Ferrari. After a series of outings, including Daytona and Sebring, CSX2300 crossed the Atlantic to join the European campaign led by Alan Mann Racing, taking part in important endurance races at Nürburgring and Reims.

CSX2300, wearing race no. 187, debuts at the Tour de France Automobile, September 1964. Photo courtesy of Maurice Louche.

This was the only Cobra Daytona Coupe to continue its international competition career beyond Shelby American’s factory program, racing successfully in Japan through 1968 at venues like Fuji Speedway and the Japan Grand Prix. Years passed until CSX2300 was remarkably rediscovered by historian Michael L. Shoen, who brokered the sale of the car to none other than Carroll Shelby himself. The significance of this cannot be overstated – Shelby, the man whose ambition created the car, whose organization developed it, and whose name it carried, finally brought one home. This Daytona Coupe remained in Carroll Shelby’s possession from 1975 to 1998, and it was the only example ever owned by its creator. Shelby entrusted Cobra specialist Mike McCluskey of Torrance, California with a comprehensive restoration to return the car to its 1965 specification. During Shelby’s ownership, CSX2300 was displayed at major marque gatherings, including SAAC-9 in Anaheim, California in 1994 and the Cobra 30th Reunion at Sonoma in 1995. It also made an iconic appearance at the Monterey Historic Automobile Races, becoming one of the most visible representations of Shelby’s legacy.

World Champions: CSX2300, wearing race no. 27, and CSX2601, wearing race no. 26, at the FIA GT World Championship at the 12 Hours of Reims on July 4, 1965. Photo courtesy of the Revs Institute.

After passing through several owners, CSX2300 underwent another meticulous restoration in 2000 under the ownership of Larry Bowman. This work was carried out with deep respect for the Coupe’s authenticity, retaining the physical evidence of its extraordinary racing career. In 2003, it emerged post-restoration, appearing at the Monterey Historics and the Goodwood Revival. In its current ownership for more than two decades, CSX2300 has benefited from conscientious stewardship and regular use. It has continued to participate in many of Europe’s premier historic events including Tour Auto, Modena Cento Ore, the Goodwood Revival, and the Goodwood Festival of Speed, including a very recent outing at the latter in July 2026.



Beautiful, thrilling, and historic, this dual-purpose GT car is eligible for premier international concours and vintage races alike. An enduring expression of remarkable vision, CSX2300 presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire a true piece of automotive history.

Pebble Beach Auctions

Dates: Friday, August 14, at 4 p.m. PDT, and Saturday, August 15, at 11 a.m. PDT

Location: Parc du Concours in Pebble Beach, CA

Public Preview: Wednesday, August 12 through Saturday, August 15

General Admission: $50, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auction

Bidder Registration: www.goodingco.com/register

Live Auction Broadcast: www.goodingco.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GoodingChristies

X: @goodingandco

Instagram: @goodingandcompany

YouTube: @GoodingChristies

Phone: +1.310.899.1960

About Gooding Christie’s - Gooding Christie’s is world renowned for its market-leading automotive auctions, private brokerage, and unparalleled service in the international collector car market with over two decades of operation. Gooding Christie’s consistently sets world record prices and redefines market standards through both its live auctions and Geared Online platform with best-of-category cars across numerous verticals. The commitment to presenting the highest quality of consignments while operating with the utmost integrity and transparency has provided the company an unmatched reputation of trust and respect. Offering a wide range of services including private and estate sales, appraisals, collection management, and financing options, Gooding Christie’s is ready to assist you. To browse available offerings, discover upcoming auctions, view conditions of sale, or learn more about consigning your vehicle or registering to bid at a future sale, please visit goodingco.com.

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