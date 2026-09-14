Artcurial Motorcars unveils the Guido Hommel collection

Copyright Peter Singhof courtesy of Artcurial Motorcars

Paris, France - The Guido Hommel Collection is slated for Artcurial Motorcars' upcoming October 25th auction. The collection consists of 14 automobiles culminated from a lifetime dedicated to the art of the automobile.

On Sunday, October 25, 2026, Artcurial Motorcars will bring automotive enthusiasts together in Paris for its annual Automobiles sur les Champs auction.

The Guido Hommel collection spans legendary sports cars, prestigious automobiles and iconic models from automotive history. The collection tells a deeply personal story: that of a German entrepreneur who devoted several decades to the world of the automobile, from industrial innovation to the preservation and restoration of some of the finest collector cars.

Three iconic automobiles

Copyright Peter Singhof courtesy of Artcurial Motorcars

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL “Gullwing”

An undisputed icon of 1950s sports cars, the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing is naturally one of the highlights of this selection. Its fully documented history is notably linked to racing driver Klaus Ludwig, a three-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, three-time DTM champion and one of the great figures of German motorsport. He acquired the car in 1998, shortly after being crowned FIA GT Champion at the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR.

With its iconic gullwing doors and instantly recognisable silhouette, this matching-numbers 300 SL, equipped with Rudge wheels and optional bespoke luggage cases, embodies one of the most spectacular expressions of Mercedes-Benz engineering and craftsmanship of its era.

Copyright Peter Singhof courtesy of Artcurial Motorcars

2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

More than fifty years separate the SLS AMG from the 300 SL, yet the two share the same legendary styling feature: gullwing doors. Purchased new by Guido Hommel, this SLS AMG brings two generations of Mercedes-Benz together, reflecting his appreciation for automobiles that bridge historic heritage and contemporary design.

Copyright Peter Singhof courtesy of Artcurial Motorcars

1972 Dino 246 GTS

Another highlight of the selection, the Dino 246 GTS captivates with its beautifully balanced proportions, timeless elegance and significant place in automotive history. Delivered new in France in the exceptionally rare “Bianco Polo” finish, this Ferrari-certified Dino has undergone a comprehensive restoration. It once again reflects Guido Hommel’s commitment to preserving automobiles whose authenticity and quality are worthy of the greatest care.

Alongside these three iconic automobiles, the selection brings together a number of Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Volkswagen and Porsche models, as well as more accessible yet equally evocative cars that reflect different chapters of automotive history. Several of these are offered without reserve. This auction offers a particularly personal glimpse into several decades of automotive passion. From the most coveted sports cars to more accessible models, each automobile reflects a collector’s eye guided as much by emotion as by historical or technical interest. Through these 14 automobiles, 11 of which are offered without reserve, Artcurial Motorcars invites enthusiasts to discover not only an exceptional selection of cars, but also the story of a man who, over several decades, made the automobile his profession, his passion and ultimately a way of life.

SALE INFORMATION

October 25, 2026

2026 Maison Artcurial

7 rond-point des Champs-Élysées

Marcel Dassault 75008 Paris

https://www.artcurial.com/en/specialties/artcurial-motorcars



ABOUT ARTCURIAL: Founded in 2002, Artcurial, France's leading auction house, is headquartered in Paris and continues to strengthen its position as a major player in the international art market. In 2025, the company achieved €208.5 million in total sales across its four salerooms in Paris, Monaco, Marrakech and Basel. Artcurial specialises in a broad range of categories, including Fine Art, Decorative Arts, Collector Cars, Jewellery, Collectors' Watches, Fine Wines and Spirits. With a strong international outlook, Artcurial has representative offices in Brussels, Milan, Monte-Carlo, Munich and Marrakech, as well as a presence in Austria and Spain. To further expand its network in Switzerland, Artcurial partnered with Beurret Bailly Widmer in 2023 and, in March 2025, opened a new premises in Geneva.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and stay up to date with Old Cars news and features - CLICK HERE