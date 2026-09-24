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Hagerty debuts “RADwood Build Challenge” YouTube series spotlighting three iconic ’80s and ’90s builds

Hagerty’s RADwood Build Challenge follows three builders customizing ’80s and ’90s cars, culminating at RADwood NorCal with a $50,000 prize and charity donation

Old Cars Weekly
Courtesy of Hagerty RADwood

WHAT: Hagerty debuted the “RADwood Build Challenge”, a new YouTube series following three builders as they customize a trio of the raddest rides from the ‘80s and '90s. The first episode of the series is live on Hagerty's YouTube channel and will lead up to an in-person finale at RADwood on October 24, where guests will vote in person for the winning build. The winner will receive a $50,000 prize and will donate $50,000 to the charity of their choice. 

THE BUILDS AND BUILDERS: 

THE FINALE: The Build Challenge will culminate live at RADwood on October 24, where attendees will cast the votes that determine the fan-favorite build and the charity donation that follows. RADwood NorCal tickets are free with registration and can be reserved at RADwood.com

CHARITY: The builder whose project is voted most rad will direct a $50,000 donation to their choice of three partner charities; Folds of Honor, the RPM Foundation, or McPherson College — turning audience engagement into real support for causes tied to military families, motorsports history preservation or automotive restoration education. 

WATCH: Now streaming on Hagerty's YouTube channel

ATTEND: Free tickets to the October 24 finale at RADwood NorCal are available now at RADwood.com

About RADwood RADwood is the OG celebration of '80s and '90s cars and culture, blending period correct dress with automotive awesomeness. Originally a nationwide event for cars, trucks and bikes from 1980-1999, RADwood now welcomes cars from the Y2K era in its Millenia class. Driving enthusiasts can find RADwood at The Amelia Concours, The Greenwich Concours, Motorlux and more where they can capture the essence of a bodacious era. 

About Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) - Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 3 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for car enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative vehicle insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events and the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest membership community of car lovers. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com. Never Stop Driving®. 

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1989 Lotus Esprit Turbo1994 Chevrolet Silverado Dually1996 Honda Accord Si-Rautomotive charity build challengeHagerty RADwood Build ChallengeHagerty YouTube automotive seriesRADwood 1980s 1990s carsRADwood Build Challenge 2026RADwood car buildsRADwood NorCal 2026
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
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