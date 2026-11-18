courtesy of Magnum Construction

SAPULPA, Oklahoma – Following a nearly $1.6 million expansion, the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum is set to open its doors to the public with a brand new exhibit and event space.

The museum, located along Route 66 in Sapulpa, will open on Dec. 1 with an exhibit titled “Fifties and Fins,” featuring tons of fins and lots of chrome as seen on the 1959 Cadillac. The new 5,000-square-feet added to the museum during the expansion will be used for rotating exhibits.

The space will also be available for people and organizations to host events. Details are still under development. However, a catering kitchen is available as well as an events coordinator.

“2026 has been a tremendous year for the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum,” said Lina Holmes, museum executive director. “Not only did Route 66 celebrate its Centennial, but our own Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum underwent a huge project. We are proud to see it come to completion and can’t wait for visitors to experience the expanded museum first-hand.”

courtesy of Magnum Construction

The Oklahoma Route 66 Commission earmarked $1,080,000 for the expansion project as part of its Route 66 Revitalization Grant Program. In addition, museum officials raised $500,000 to ensure the completion of the project, for a total of nearly $1.6 million.

The new 5,000-square-foot showroom will be named The Jon Stuart Garage. It is sponsored in part by the Stuart Family Foundation in honor of Tulsa philanthropist and museum supporter Jon R. Stuart, who passed away last year. The museum’s parking lot, which was also paid for in part by the Stuart Family Foundation, holds a permanent VIP space for any Stuart family member.

The new Robert E. Parker Plaza, paid for by funds donated in honor of Robert E. Parker, a Tulsa real estate attorney, surrounds the iconic 66-foot-tall gas pump. The existing Drill Room - where cars are currently displayed - is named for Ronnie Watson. Former Tulsa Mayor Kathy Taylor purchased the naming rights for the Drill Room in his honor.

courtesy of Magnum Construction

2026 also marks the 10th anniversary of the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum. It officially opened its doors on Aug. 1, 2016, with the first official group coming all the way from China and traveling the famed Mother Road by motorcycle.

Lina Holmes recalls that no one spoke English in that first group, but it didn’t matter: “There is no language barrier anywhere in the world when it comes to Route 66,” she said.

Since then, visitors from every U.S. state and more than 100 countries have visited the museum, including many taking a picture in front of the 66-foot-tall replica gas pump in front of the museum.

ABOUT THE HEART OF ROUTE 66 AUTO MUSEUM - Located on historic Route 66 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum showcases a variety of cars, motorcycles and memorabilia. It is located at 13 Sahoma Lake Road in Sapulpa. For more information, visit heartofroute66.org.

Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum

13 Sahoma Lake Road

Sapulpa, OK 74066

(918) 216-1171

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and stay up to date with Old Cars news and features - CLICK HERE