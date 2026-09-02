British automotive classics to turn heads at H&H’s upcoming sale on September 23

Betchton, Sandbach, UK - Some of the finest British classics, including one of the first Aston Martin DB5s built and plenty more, are being offered for sale at H&H Classics’ Kelham Hall auction.

The highly anticipated sale in Nottinghamshire takes place on Wednesday, September 23rd, and as well as the fine homegrown examples, there’s also a wide assortment of other classics, collector and performance motorcars.

1963 Aston Martin DB5 Sports Saloon Courtesy of H&H Classics

One of the standout lots is a delightful 1963 Aston Martin DB5 Sports Saloon, the twentieth DB5 built and latterly fitted with the preferred ZF 5-speed gearbox. It displays matching engine and chassis numbers.

1962 Aston Martin DB4 Series IV Vantage Courtesy of H&H Classics

Another wonderful Aston Martin is also going under the hammer, this time a 1962 Aston Martin DB4 Series IV Vantage, the sole DB4 ‘Series IV’ Vantage of the forty-five made to be factory finished in Roman Purple.

1934 SS 1 2½ - Litre Tourer Courtesy of H&H Classics

Also taking centre stage is a 1934 SS 1 2½ - Litre Tourer entered from the Stewart Collection. It is a former Pebble Beach award winner, and its exemplary restoration is fit for the world’s greatest concours d’élégance.

James McWilliam, sales manager at H&H Classics, said: “We’ve an incredible array of desirable, and significant, British classics among the cars which are making our Kelham Hall auction one to savour.”

1928 Bentley 4½ Litre Tourer Courtesy of H&H Classics

A brace of Bentleys is also making its presence felt, including a 1928 Bentley 4½ Litre Tourer. With original coachwork by Vanden Plas, it is entered from the Evison Family Collection.

1936 Bentley 4¼ Litre Vanden Plas Sports Tourer Courtesy of H&H Classics

From the same collection is a 1936 Bentley 4¼ Litre Vanden Plas Sports Tourer. It is one of just 12 examples bodied in this style and was supplied new to the Brooklands racer Harry Rose, giving it an incredible early history.

Meanwhile, a number of eye-catching Jaguars are also making their presence felt, not least a 1953 Jaguar XK120 Roadster, supplied new to John Lyons, son of Jaguar founder William Lyons. It joined the Stewart Collection in 2004.

1959 Jaguar XK150 S 3.8 Drophead Coupé Courtesy of H&H Classics

With just one former keeper since 1967, an exceedingly rare matching numbers 1959 Jaguar XK150 S 3.8 Drophead Coupé is also sure to attract much attention. Possibly the finest example of its type ever offered by H&H, the car has completed fewer than 10 miles since its £200,000 plus restoration.

1962 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 3.8 Fixed Head Coupé Courtesy of H&H Classics

Additionally, a 1962 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 3.8 Fixed Head Coupé, boasting matching chassis and engine numbers, and an exceptionally original 1967 Jaguar E-Type 4.2 Roadster, with matching numbers throughout and entered from the Stewart Collection.

1967 Jaguar E-Type 4.2 Roadster Courtesy of H&H Classics

All lots will be available to view in person at Kelham Hall, Newark, from midday on Tuesday 22nd September and from 9am on Wednesday 23rd September, while the sale then commences at 12pm.

Anyone looking to bid on one of the lots can do so in person, online, by telephone or by leaving a commission bid, while for more details about any of the cars or to register to bid, visit www.handh.co.uk.

About H&H Classics - Established in 1993, H&H Classics is the longest continually trading specialist automotive auction house in the UK and Europe.

Managed and run by a highly professional team of passionate enthusiasts, H&H prides itself on delivering the highest levels of service to its buyers and sellers who are located all around the world.

During 2026, H&H will host auctions at four strategic locations in the UK, giving easy access to both buyers and sellers.

The company’s credentials are further underlined with its membership of The Society of Fine Art Auctioneers and Valuers (SOFAA). H&H director, Damian Jones, is also listed as a Spears 500 Trusted Adviser, the definitive resource for high and ultra-high net worth individuals.

To find out more about H&H Classics, its upcoming sales or for enquiries, please visit www.handh.co.uk.



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