106 Mile MG B GT up for sale by UK's H&H Classics

106 MILE ‘TIMEWARP’ MG B GT STORED IN A WOODSHED FOR THE LAST 37 YEARS AT H&H CLASSICS, DUXFORD ON MARCH 20

Photo - H&H Classics

H&H CLASSICS will offer this very low mileage time capsule 1982 MG B GT at their next sale in Duxford (UK) on March 20.

Amazingly, the B GT has not been on the road since its one and only owner took delivery and thus is warranted to have covered a mere 106 delivery miles! Dry stored in a garage / wood shed, the 2+2-seater is a true timewarp.

Damian Jones, Head of Sales for H&H Classics says: “The lowest mileage and most original MG B GT that we have encountered and a one owner car to boot. Go find another!”

Photo - H&H Classics

Debuting at the 1965 Earl's Court Motor Show, the GT version of MG's iconic B sport car was styled by Pininfarina. Featuring a hatchback and rear seats, it was a more family friendly model. Some 125,282 had been made by October, 1980 when the Abingdon factory closed. Though, few if any can boast a provenance akin to the car on offer.

The vendor bought chassis GVGEJ1AG517027 from Roger Bennington of the Stratton Motor Company thirty-seven years ago. Both parties remember the sale vividly. The former because he insisted that the renowned Norfolk dealership underseal the MG and the latter because it was a cash transaction!

The MG retains factory markings to the underside of its rear seat (`198 GT') and bonnet (`027') plus a Leyland sticker to the back of its differential. The spare wheel and tool kit remain where they sat when purchased as does an unused radio fitting kit.

Photo - H&H Classics

The B GT was issued with the registration number `VEX 44X' but the corresponding, Stratton Motor Company-branded plates have yet to be drilled for fitment!

The spare key is still firmly affixed to the bulkhead. The MG's condition certainly belies its age with the vendor says a deep clean and recommissioning would bring it back to showroom presentation levels.

About H&H Classics

H&H was founded by Simon Hope in 1993 as a specialist auction house dedicated solely to the sale of collectors’ motorcars and motorcycles. Some 26 years later, the company can boast a continuous trading history, which exceeds that of any UK rival. The company is staffed by hands-on enthusiasts with over 600 years’ combined experience, and its specialist valuers are among the most knowledgeable in the industry.

H&H has had the pleasure of handling everything from 1890s London to Brighton runners through to 1990s Formula 1 cars, not to mention a variety of iconic motorcycles and holds a considerable number of World Record auction prices.

With the head office near Warrington, Cheshire and its Private Sales Garage near Hindhead in Surrey and specialists based throughout Europe, H&H holds regular physical sales at the Imperial War Museum Duxford in Cambridgeshire, National Motorcycle Museum in the West Midlands and Pavilion Gardens, Buxton. There are also Automobilia Online Sales and Live Auctions Online throughout the year.

www.handh.co.uk