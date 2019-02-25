15th Annual Milwaukee Concours d'Elegance August 4th

Plans are unfolding for the 15th annual Milwaukee Concours d'Elegance that will take place on Aug. 4 in Veterans Park on Milwaukee's scenic lakefront.

During the last15 years the Concours has featured cars as old and unusual as a steam-powered car from 1900 and as new and unique as the Ford GT supercar.

The 2019 event on Aug. 4 in Veterans Park will feature the Bentley marque, a class of future collectibles as well as a special emphasis on Porsche.

Also, Doug Gotham has been commissioned by The Masterpiece Ltd., board of directors, to create an original piece of art for the 2019 event program. "A professional landscape architect with a passion for cars, Doug brings a unique style and vibrancy to his work. We are celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Milwaukee Concours d'Elegance in 2019 and are excited to partner with Doug to create a spectacular 2019 program cover," said Mike O'Krongly, president - The Masterpiece Ltd.

A resident of the Chicago suburb of Lombard, Ill., Doug's family roots are in Wisconsin, where his father and grandfather were born and raised. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Madison where he earned a B.S.in landscape architecture with a minor in fine arts.

"I studied art in high school and into college and participated in local and regional shows. I was doing mostly landscapes back then with acrylics," Doug said.

"In your college years you look at your future and think about potential income. You realize you can't do much on an artist's income, so I looked at what I could do creatively while earning a decent living. I fell into landscape architecture. I have enjoyed the creativity and precision that it requires," he said. Most of his work has been in municipal design, including streetscapes and parks. "That's gratifying to be able to see your work in public. You want to see people enjoy it."

He sees the car culture as art, too. "Whether classics or hot rods, people are appreciating a three-dimensional piece of art. Some drive them and enjoy them. Others may preserve their cars and drive them rarely," he said. Either way, the hobby is exciting to him and he enjoys documenting it.

Read more

Applications now being accepted

Does your vehicle meet the concours qualifications? Learn more hereand then submit your application online or download a paper form.

Register your vehicle for the Show & Glow Paddock

Want to show your favorite ride in our Show & Glow Paddock, the casual car show component of the Milwaukee Concours? Apply online or download a paperapplication. Car clubs are encouraged to sign up. Make a statement about your favorite marque.

How about your vehicle? Do you have a pre-1975 classic, whether original, restored or refreshed? Consider applying to have this vehicle as part of our judged competition.

For more information and to apply online visit:

https://www.milwaukeeconcours.com/application-to-exhibit/

By the way, to mark the occasion, the crew of My Classic Car with Dennis Gage will be on hand to capture the excitement of the Milwaukee Concours d'Elegance and share it with a much larger audience via television and social media following the event.

Milwaukee Concours d'Elegance, 205 N Water Street, Unit 303, Milwaukee, WI 53202