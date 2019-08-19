1931 Bentley 8-Litre takes home top honor at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Every August, the history of the automobile rolls onto the competition field of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance where, this year, 216 classic cars from 17 countries and 31 states represented the evolution of the automotive dream.
Among the cars chosen to participate in this premier automotive pageant of elegance and innovation was the 1931 Bentley 8-Litre Gurney Nutting Sports Tourer of The Honorable Michael Kadoorie of Hong Kong, and it was presented with the prestigious Best of Show award at the Concours on Sunday.
"The Centennial of Bentley may have played a role in this award," he said, "but the 8-Litre is the ultimate W. O. Bentley–era automobile. This is the car that represents Bentley at its finest, and I have been very fortunate to have a car that has this elegance and finish, and that the Pebble Beach Concours feels is worthy."
“This Bentley exudes strength and confidence, and that translates into elegance,” said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. “Yes, this is a fast, strong, sturdy car, but it also has perfect proportions, a stunning stance, and a boldness that draws you to it. When you drive it, it does everything you ask of it.”
The race for Best of Show this year featured other strong contenders, including Richard and Melanie Lundquist’s 1938 Talbot-Lago T150C-SS Figoni & Falaschi Teardrop Cabriolet; David F. MacNeil’s 1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato Coupé; and The Keller Collection at The Pyramids’ 1936 Mercedes-Benz 540K Erdmann & Rossi Special Cabriolet.
On this occasion, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance raised more than $2 million for charity. Through the Pebble Beach Company Foundation, the primary charitable partner of the Concours, these funds will benefit more than 80 local charities, impacting the lives of more than 10,000 children annually in Monterey County.
Jay Leno, comedian, actor, producer, and host of Jay Leno’s Garage, who led the charity drawing during the Concours Awards Ceremony, raised more than $100,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monterey County by offering tours of his garage. He has now raised more than $800,000 for Concours charities.
Gooding & Company, the official auction house of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, realized more than $76 million at the annual Pebble Beach Auctions this weekend. The stars of Friday’s auctions were the 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider which sold for $9,905,000, and the 1975 Ferrari 312T, which garnered attention with a final sale price of $6,000,000. Saturday’s stars included the 1931 Studebaker Special Indy Car, which set a new auction world record when it sold for $1,105,000, and the 1939 Alfa Romeo Tipo 256 Coupe, which hammered at $2,755,000.
The 70th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance will take place on Sunday, August 16, 2020, and will celebrate 70 years of Pebble Beach Concours Best of Show winners, Pininfarina, and Porsche 917s. For more information on the Pebble Beach Concours visit www.pebblebeachconcours.net.
2019 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Winners
BEST OF SHOW
1931 Bentley 8 Litre Gurney Nutting Sports Tourer
The Hon. Michael Kadoorie, Hong Kong
BEST OF SHOW NOMINEES
1938 Talbot-Lago T150C-SS Figoni & Falaschi Teardrop Cabriolet
Richard & Melanie Lundquist, Palos Verdes Estates, California
1936 Mercedes-Benz 540K Erdmann & Rossi Special Cabriolet
The Keller Collection at the Pyramids, Petaluma, California
1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato Coupé
David F. MacNeil, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
ELEGANCE AWARD WINNERS
Gwenn Graham Most Elegant Convertible
1938 Talbot-Lago T150C-SS Figoni & Falaschi Teardrop Cabriolet
Richard & Melanie Lundquist, Palos Verdes Estates, California
J. B. & Dorothy Nethercutt Most Elegant Closed Car
1950 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Ghia Supergioiello Coupé
Jonathan & Wendy Segal, San Diego, California
Jules Heumann Most Elegant Open Car
1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster York Roadster
Lehrman Collection, Palm Beach, Florida
Strother MacMinn Most Elegant Sports Car
1956 Ferrari 250 GT Zagato Berlinetta Speciale
David & Ginny Sydorick, Beverly Hills, California
SPECIAL AWARD WINNERS
Alec Ulmann Trophy
1929 Hispano-Suiza H6C Saoutchik Cabriolet
Charles & Karen Nearburg, Dallas, Texas
Ansel Adams Award
1910 Marmon 32 Five Passenger Touring
Mike & Sharon Silvera, Minden, Nevada
ArtCenter College of Design Award
1967 Ferrari 412 P Coupe
MJJV Cars, Rye, New York
Briggs Cunningham Trophy
1932 Maserati V4 Zagato Spider
Lawrence Auriana, Greenwich, Connecticut
Center for Automotive Research at Stanford (CARS) Award
1921 Bentley 3-Litre Harrison Open Two Seater Sports
Private Collection, Switzerland
Chairman’s Trophy
1968 Howmet TX Coupe
Andreas Mohringer, Salzburg, Austria
Charles A. Chayne Trophy
1925 Lancia Lambda 5th Series Torpedo
Stanley & Merle Bauer, Beverly Hills, California
Classic Car Club of America Trophy
1930 Duesenberg J Murphy Disappearing Top Roadster
Paul & Cheryl Petrovich, Pebble Beach, California
Dean Batchelor Trophy
1932 Ford Bob Morris Roadster
Bruce Meyer, Beverly Hills, California
Elegance in Motion Trophy
1937 Horch 853 Glӓser Sport Cabriolet
Valerie & Aaron Weiss, San Marino, California
Enzo Ferrari Trophy
1954 Ferrari 735 S Monza Scaglietti Spyder
Thomas Peck, Huntington Beach, California
FIVA Postwar Trophy
1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage Coupé
William & Christopher Sharples, New York, New York
FIVA Prewar Trophy
1907 Renault XB Labourdette Transformable Landaulet
Steve & Marilee Hamilton, Washoe Valley, Nevada
The French Cup
1950 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Rocco Motto Barchetta
Ralph & Marion Stadler, Meggen, Switzerland
Gran Turismo Trophy
1931 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Zagato Spider
Jonathan Feiber and Heather Buhr, Atherton, California
Lincoln Trophy
1941 Lincoln Continental Brunn Town Car
Marshall Miller, Kansas City, Missouri
Lorin Tryon Trophy
Bob Cole
Lucius Beebe Trophy
1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Inskip Special Henley Coupé
Lord Bamford, United Kingdom
Mercedes-Benz Star of Excellence Award
1903 Mercedes Simplex 18/22 Tourer
Craig & Susan McCaw, Kirkland, Washington
Montagu of Beaulieu Trophy
1907 Napier 60 HP Roi des Belges
Louwman Museum, The Hague, The Netherlands
The Phil Hill Cup
1929 Bentley 4½ Litre Birkin Blower Number 4 Vanden Plas Le Mans Tourer
Ralph Lauren, New York, New York
Tony Hulman Trophy
1919 Ballot Indianapolis Race Car
Miles Collier Collections at Revs Institute, Naples, Florida
The Vitesse — Elegance Trophy
1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato Coupé
David F. MacNeil, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
CLASS AWARDS
Class A-1: American Antique
1st: 1910 Marmon 32 Five Passenger Touring, Mike & Sharon Silvera, Minden, Nevada
2nd: 1910 Packard 30 Limousine, Rob & Kim Coretz, Tulsa, Oklahoma
3rd: 1914 Moline-Knight MK-50 Opera Sedan, Ron & Sandy Hansen, Fillmore, California
Class A-2: European Antique
1st: 1907 Napier 60 HP Roi des Belges, Louwman Museum, The Hague, The Netherlands
2nd: 1913 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Reuters London to Edinburgh Tourer, Stephen Plaster, Lebanon, Missouri
3rd: 1903 Mercedes Simplex 18/22 Tourer, Craig & Susan McCaw, Kirkland, Washington
Class C-1: American Classic Open
1st: 1936 Cadillac Series 90 Fleetwood Convertible Coupe, John D. Groendyke, Enid, Oklahoma
2nd: 1930 Cadillac 452 Fleetwood Roadster, Curt Bradley, Orange, Connecticut
3rd: 1929 Stutz M-25 LeBaron Speedster, Mary & Ted Stahl, Chesterfield,Michigan
Class C-2: American Classic Closed
1st: 1933 Packard 1006 Twelve Dietrich Stationary Coupe, Academy of Art University, San Francisco, California
2nd: 1932 Chrysler CH Imperial Coupe, David & Teresa Disiere, South Lake, Texas
3rd: 1936 Packard 1407 Twelve LeBaron All Weather Cabriolet, Laura & Jack Boyd Smith Jr./The JBS Collection, Elkhart, Indiana
Class D: Packard Open
1st: 1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Convertible Sedan, Ralph Marano, Westfield, New Jersey
2nd: 1936 Packard 1407 Twelve Sport Phaeton, Jean & Don Ghareeb, Birmingham, Alabama
3rd: 1935 Packard 1204 Super Eight Coupe Roadster, Gregory & Cheri Haack, Freeport, Illinois
Class F-1: Bentley Centennial 3-Litre
1st: 1927 Bentley 3 Litre Speed Model Vanden Plas Open Sports, Private Collection, England
2nd: 1921 Bentley 3 Litre Harrison Open Two Seater Sports, Private Collection, Switzerland
3rd: 1923 Bentley 3 Litre Vanden Plas Sports Tourer, Michael Cotter, Fulham, England
Class F-2: Bentley Centennial 4½-Litre
1st: 1930 Bentley 4½ Litre Supercharged Vanden Plas Open Sports, Private Collection, Switzerland
2nd: 1928 Bentley 4½ Litre Vanden Plas Le Mans Sports, Dr. Ian Andrews, Harpenden, England
3rd: 1929 Bentley 4½ Litre Vanden Plas Open Tourer, Tom Hartley Jnr, Swadlincote, England
Class F-3: Bentley Centennial 6½-Litre
1st: 1929 Bentley Speed Six H. J. Mulliner Open Two Seater Sports, Private Collection, Switzerland
2nd: 1929 Bentley Speed Six Freestone & Webb Grafton Coupé, William Johnston (Off Brothers Collection), Richland, Michigan
3rd: 1930 Bentley Speed Six Old Number 3 Vanden Plas Tourer, Private Collection
Class F-4: Bentley Centennial 8-Litre
1st: 1931 Bentley 8 Litre Gurney Nutting Sports Tourer, The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, Hong Kong
2nd: 1931 Bentley 8 Litre Murphy Open Four Seater Sports, Craig & Susan McCaw, Montecito, California
3rd: 1931 Bentley 8 Litre Vanden Plas Tourer, Daniel Sielecki, Capital, Argentina
Class F-5: Bentley Centennial Derby
1st: 1939 Bentley 4¼ Litre Vanvooren Drophead Coupé, Michel Doret, Lasne, Belgium
2nd: 1936 Bentley 4¼ Litre James Young Drophead Coupé, William & Kathy Heinecke, Bangkok, Thailand
3rd: 1939 Bentley 4¼ Litre Park Ward Drophead Coupé, Dr. Mark & Srinuan Sinning, New Bern, North Carolina
Class F-6: Bentley Centennial Postwar
1st: 1952 Bentley R-Type Continental Mulliner Sports Saloon, Anne Brockinton Lee/Robert M. Lee Automobile Collection, Reno, Nevada
2nd: 1949 Bentley Mark VI Mulliner Coupé, Fred & Donna Kriz, Principality of Monaco
3rd: 1956 Bentley S1 Continental Park Ward Drophead Coupé, Joerg Wolle, Schindellegi, Switzerland
Class G: Duesenberg
1st: 1930 Duesenberg J Murphy Disappearing Top Roadster, Paul & Cheryl Petrovich, Pebble Beach, California
2nd: 1929 Duesenberg J Murphy Torpedo Convertible Coupe, Charles Ungurean, Coshocton, Ohio
3rd: 1931 Duesenberg J LeBaron Special Phaeton, William Lyon Family, Newport Beach, California
Class H: Rolls-Royce Prewar
1st: 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Inskip Special Henley Coupé, Lord Bamford, United Kingdom
2nd: 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster Derby Speedster, John & Gwen McCaw
3rd: 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster York Roadster, Lehrman Collection, Palm Beach, Florida
Class I: Mercedes-Benz Prewar
1st: 1936 Mercedes-Benz 540K Erdmann & Rossi Special Cabriolet, The Keller Collection at The Pyramids, Petaluma, California
2nd: 1927 Mercedes Model K Fleetwood Roadster, Michael & Joannie Rich, Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania
3rd: 1934 Mercedes-Benz 170 (W15) Sport Roadster, Ries Oostlander, Deurne, Belgium
Class J-1: European Classic Open
1st: 1938 Talbot-Lago T150C-SS Figoni & Falaschi Teardrop Cabriolet, Richard & Melanie Lundquist, Palos Verdes Estates, California
2nd: 1937 Horch 853 Glӓser Sport Cabriolet, Valerie & Aaron Weiss, San Marino, California
3rd: 1929 Hispano-Suiza H6C Saoutchik Cabriolet, Charles & Karen Nearburg, Dallas, Texas
Class J-2: European Classic Closed
1st: 1937 Delahaye 145 Chapron Coupé, Merle & Peter Mullin, Los Angeles, California
2nd: 1927 Minerva Type AF LeBaron Sport Sedan, Nick & Shelley Schorsch, Newport, Rhode Island
3rd: 1947 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Touring Coupé, George & Sibet Alspaugh, San Diego, California
Class K-1: Bugatti Type 57
1st: 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante, Private Collection, New York
2nd: 1939 Bugatti Type 57C Gangloff Aravis, Peter & Merle Mullin, Los Angeles, California
3rd: 1939 Bugatti Type 57C Gangloff Stelvio, Jeffrey & Frances Fisher, Palm Beach, Florida
Class L-1: Prewar Preservation
1st: 1907 Renault XB Labourdette Transformable Landaulet, Steve & Marilee Hamilton, Washoe Valley, Nevada
2nd: 1918 Packard 3-35 Twin Six Fleetwood Deluxe Town Cabriolet, The Hill Family, Santa Monica, California
3rd: 1924 Bentley 3 Litre Bridges Saloon, Andreas Pohl, Marburg, Germany
Class L-2: Postwar Preservation
1st: 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage Coupé, William & Christopher Sharples, New York, New York
2nd: 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Scaglietti Berlinetta, Oscar Davis, Elizabeth, New Jersey
3rd: 1954 Fiat 8V Elaborata Zagato Coupé, Johan & Anhild Lont, Denens, Switzerland
Class M-1: Ferrari Grand Touring
1st: 1960 Ferrari 250 GT Scaglietti Spyder California, Lee & Joan Herrington/The Herrington Collection, Bow, New Hampshire
2nd: 1960 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Pinin Farina Aerodynamica Coupe Series I, Jim Patterson/The Patterson Collection, Louisville, Kentucky
3rd: 1955 Ferrari 250 Europa GT Pinin Farina Coupe, Pegasus Collection, Palm Beach, Florida
Class M-2: Ferrari Competition
1st: 1955 Ferrari 750 Monza Scaglietti Spyder, Patrick & Carolyn Ottis, Berkeley, California
2nd: 1954 Ferrari 735 S Monza Scaglietti Spyder, Thomas Peck, Huntington Beach, California
3rd: 1954 Ferrari 375 Plus Pinin Farina Spyder, Les Wexner, New Albany, Ohio
Class N: Lamborghini Miura
1st: 1968 Lamborghini Miura SV Coupé, Lamborghini Polo Storico Private Owner, Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy
2nd: 1968 Lamborghini Miura Bertone Coupé, Jon & Kim Shirley, Medina, Washington
3rd: 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 Bertone Coupé, Fritz Kaiser, Vaduz, Liechtenstein
Class O-1: Postwar Sports
1st: 1960 Porsche Carrera Abarth GTL Viarenzo & Filliponi Coupé, Robert Ingram/The Ingram Collection, Durham, North Carolina
2nd: 1966 Ford GT40 Lightweight Coupe, Rex & Vicki Myers, Berne, Indiana
3rd: 1952 Siata 208S Motto Spyder, Jack & Kingsley Croul, Corona Del Mar, California
Class O-2: Postwar Touring
1st: 1950 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Ghia Supergioiello Coupé, Jonathan & Wendy Segal, San Diego, California
2nd: 1957 Chrysler 300B Boano Coupe Speciale, Kim & Stephen Bruno, Boca Raton, Florida
3rd: 1955 Lancia Aurelia B20 GT Coupé, James D. Farley Jr., Dearborn, Michigan
Class P-1: Zagato Centennial Prewar
1st: 1932 Maserati V4 Zagato Spider, Lawrence Auriana, Greenwich, Connecticut
2nd: 1933 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Zagato Corto Spider, Scuderia N.E., Stamford, Connecticut
3rd: 1931 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport Zagato Spider, Linda & Paul Gould, Pawling, New York
Class P-2: Zagato Centennial Postwar
1st: 1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato Coupé, David F. MacNeil, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
2nd: 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Zagato Berlinetta Speciale, David & Ginny Sydorick, Beverly Hills, California
3rd: 1956 Maserati A6G 2000 Zagato Coupé, David & Jody Smith, Washington
Class R: Historic Hot Rod Cover Cars
1st: 1922 Ford Norm Grabowski “Kookie Kar” Roadster Pickup, Ross & Beth Myers/3 Dog Garage, Bayertown, Pennsylvania
2nd: 1929 Ford Eddie Dye Roadster, Thomas Bobowski, Pompano Beach, Florida
3rd: 1932 Ford Bob Morris Roadster, Bruce Meyer, Beverly Hills, California