1931 Bentley 8-Litre takes home top honor at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Every August, the history of the automobile rolls onto the competition field of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance where, this year, 216 classic cars from 17 countries and 31 states represented the evolution of the automotive dream.

Among the cars chosen to participate in this premier automotive pageant of elegance and innovation was the 1931 Bentley 8-Litre Gurney Nutting Sports Tourer of The Honorable Michael Kadoorie of Hong Kong, and it was presented with the prestigious Best of Show award at the Concours on Sunday.

"The Centennial of Bentley may have played a role in this award," he said, "but the 8-Litre is the ultimate W. O. Bentley–era automobile. This is the car that represents Bentley at its finest, and I have been very fortunate to have a car that has this elegance and finish, and that the Pebble Beach Concours feels is worthy."

“This Bentley exudes strength and confidence, and that translates into elegance,” said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. “Yes, this is a fast, strong, sturdy car, but it also has perfect proportions, a stunning stance, and a boldness that draws you to it. When you drive it, it does everything you ask of it.”

The race for Best of Show this year featured other strong contenders, including Richard and Melanie Lundquist’s 1938 Talbot-Lago T150C-SS Figoni & Falaschi Teardrop Cabriolet; David F. MacNeil’s 1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato Coupé; and The Keller Collection at The Pyramids’ 1936 Mercedes-Benz 540K Erdmann & Rossi Special Cabriolet.

On this occasion, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance raised more than $2 million for charity. Through the Pebble Beach Company Foundation, the primary charitable partner of the Concours, these funds will benefit more than 80 local charities, impacting the lives of more than 10,000 children annually in Monterey County.

Jay Leno, comedian, actor, producer, and host of Jay Leno’s Garage, who led the charity drawing during the Concours Awards Ceremony, raised more than $100,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monterey County by offering tours of his garage. He has now raised more than $800,000 for Concours charities.

Gooding & Company, the official auction house of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, realized more than $76 million at the annual Pebble Beach Auctions this weekend. The stars of Friday’s auctions were the 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider which sold for $9,905,000, and the 1975 Ferrari 312T, which garnered attention with a final sale price of $6,000,000. Saturday’s stars included the 1931 Studebaker Special Indy Car, which set a new auction world record when it sold for $1,105,000, and the 1939 Alfa Romeo Tipo 256 Coupe, which hammered at $2,755,000.

The 70th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance will take place on Sunday, August 16, 2020, and will celebrate 70 years of Pebble Beach Concours Best of Show winners, Pininfarina, and Porsche 917s. For more information on the Pebble Beach Concours visit www.pebblebeachconcours.net.

2019 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Winners

BEST OF SHOW

1931 Bentley 8 Litre Gurney Nutting Sports Tourer

The Hon. Michael Kadoorie, Hong Kong

BEST OF SHOW NOMINEES

1938 Talbot-Lago T150C-SS Figoni & Falaschi Teardrop Cabriolet

Richard & Melanie Lundquist, Palos Verdes Estates, California

1936 Mercedes-Benz 540K Erdmann & Rossi Special Cabriolet

The Keller Collection at the Pyramids, Petaluma, California

1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato Coupé

David F. MacNeil, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

ELEGANCE AWARD WINNERS

Gwenn Graham Most Elegant Convertible

1938 Talbot-Lago T150C-SS Figoni & Falaschi Teardrop Cabriolet

Richard & Melanie Lundquist, Palos Verdes Estates, California

J. B. & Dorothy Nethercutt Most Elegant Closed Car

1950 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Ghia Supergioiello Coupé

Jonathan & Wendy Segal, San Diego, California

Jules Heumann Most Elegant Open Car

1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster York Roadster

Lehrman Collection, Palm Beach, Florida

Strother MacMinn Most Elegant Sports Car

1956 Ferrari 250 GT Zagato Berlinetta Speciale

David & Ginny Sydorick, Beverly Hills, California

SPECIAL AWARD WINNERS

Alec Ulmann Trophy

1929 Hispano-Suiza H6C Saoutchik Cabriolet

Charles & Karen Nearburg, Dallas, Texas

Ansel Adams Award

1910 Marmon 32 Five Passenger Touring

Mike & Sharon Silvera, Minden, Nevada

ArtCenter College of Design Award

1967 Ferrari 412 P Coupe

MJJV Cars, Rye, New York

Briggs Cunningham Trophy

1932 Maserati V4 Zagato Spider

Lawrence Auriana, Greenwich, Connecticut

Center for Automotive Research at Stanford (CARS) Award

1921 Bentley 3-Litre Harrison Open Two Seater Sports

Private Collection, Switzerland

Chairman’s Trophy

1968 Howmet TX Coupe

Andreas Mohringer, Salzburg, Austria

Charles A. Chayne Trophy

1925 Lancia Lambda 5th Series Torpedo

Stanley & Merle Bauer, Beverly Hills, California

Classic Car Club of America Trophy

1930 Duesenberg J Murphy Disappearing Top Roadster

Paul & Cheryl Petrovich, Pebble Beach, California

Dean Batchelor Trophy

1932 Ford Bob Morris Roadster

Bruce Meyer, Beverly Hills, California

Elegance in Motion Trophy

1937 Horch 853 Glӓser Sport Cabriolet

Valerie & Aaron Weiss, San Marino, California

Enzo Ferrari Trophy

1954 Ferrari 735 S Monza Scaglietti Spyder

Thomas Peck, Huntington Beach, California

FIVA Postwar Trophy

1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage Coupé

William & Christopher Sharples, New York, New York

FIVA Prewar Trophy

1907 Renault XB Labourdette Transformable Landaulet

Steve & Marilee Hamilton, Washoe Valley, Nevada

The French Cup

1950 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Rocco Motto Barchetta

Ralph & Marion Stadler, Meggen, Switzerland

Gran Turismo Trophy

1931 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Zagato Spider

Jonathan Feiber and Heather Buhr, Atherton, California

Lincoln Trophy

1941 Lincoln Continental Brunn Town Car

Marshall Miller, Kansas City, Missouri

Lorin Tryon Trophy

Bob Cole

Lucius Beebe Trophy

1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Inskip Special Henley Coupé

Lord Bamford, United Kingdom

Mercedes-Benz Star of Excellence Award

1903 Mercedes Simplex 18/22 Tourer

Craig & Susan McCaw, Kirkland, Washington

Montagu of Beaulieu Trophy

1907 Napier 60 HP Roi des Belges

Louwman Museum, The Hague, The Netherlands

The Phil Hill Cup

1929 Bentley 4½ Litre Birkin Blower Number 4 Vanden Plas Le Mans Tourer

Ralph Lauren, New York, New York

Tony Hulman Trophy

1919 Ballot Indianapolis Race Car

Miles Collier Collections at Revs Institute, Naples, Florida

The Vitesse — Elegance Trophy

1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato Coupé

David F. MacNeil, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

CLASS AWARDS

Class A-1: American Antique

1st: 1910 Marmon 32 Five Passenger Touring, Mike & Sharon Silvera, Minden, Nevada

2nd: 1910 Packard 30 Limousine, Rob & Kim Coretz, Tulsa, Oklahoma

3rd: 1914 Moline-Knight MK-50 Opera Sedan, Ron & Sandy Hansen, Fillmore, California

Class A-2: European Antique

1st: 1907 Napier 60 HP Roi des Belges, Louwman Museum, The Hague, The Netherlands

2nd: 1913 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Reuters London to Edinburgh Tourer, Stephen Plaster, Lebanon, Missouri

3rd: 1903 Mercedes Simplex 18/22 Tourer, Craig & Susan McCaw, Kirkland, Washington

Class C-1: American Classic Open

1st: 1936 Cadillac Series 90 Fleetwood Convertible Coupe, John D. Groendyke, Enid, Oklahoma

2nd: 1930 Cadillac 452 Fleetwood Roadster, Curt Bradley, Orange, Connecticut

3rd: 1929 Stutz M-25 LeBaron Speedster, Mary & Ted Stahl, Chesterfield,Michigan

Class C-2: American Classic Closed

1st: 1933 Packard 1006 Twelve Dietrich Stationary Coupe, Academy of Art University, San Francisco, California

2nd: 1932 Chrysler CH Imperial Coupe, David & Teresa Disiere, South Lake, Texas

3rd: 1936 Packard 1407 Twelve LeBaron All Weather Cabriolet, Laura & Jack Boyd Smith Jr./The JBS Collection, Elkhart, Indiana

Class D: Packard Open

1st: 1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Convertible Sedan, Ralph Marano, Westfield, New Jersey

2nd: 1936 Packard 1407 Twelve Sport Phaeton, Jean & Don Ghareeb, Birmingham, Alabama

3rd: 1935 Packard 1204 Super Eight Coupe Roadster, Gregory & Cheri Haack, Freeport, Illinois

Class F-1: Bentley Centennial 3-Litre

1st: 1927 Bentley 3 Litre Speed Model Vanden Plas Open Sports, Private Collection, England

2nd: 1921 Bentley 3 Litre Harrison Open Two Seater Sports, Private Collection, Switzerland

3rd: 1923 Bentley 3 Litre Vanden Plas Sports Tourer, Michael Cotter, Fulham, England

Class F-2: Bentley Centennial 4½-Litre

1st: 1930 Bentley 4½ Litre Supercharged Vanden Plas Open Sports, Private Collection, Switzerland

2nd: 1928 Bentley 4½ Litre Vanden Plas Le Mans Sports, Dr. Ian Andrews, Harpenden, England

3rd: 1929 Bentley 4½ Litre Vanden Plas Open Tourer, Tom Hartley Jnr, Swadlincote, England

Class F-3: Bentley Centennial 6½-Litre

1st: 1929 Bentley Speed Six H. J. Mulliner Open Two Seater Sports, Private Collection, Switzerland

2nd: 1929 Bentley Speed Six Freestone & Webb Grafton Coupé, William Johnston (Off Brothers Collection), Richland, Michigan

3rd: 1930 Bentley Speed Six Old Number 3 Vanden Plas Tourer, Private Collection

Class F-4: Bentley Centennial 8-Litre

1st: 1931 Bentley 8 Litre Gurney Nutting Sports Tourer, The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, Hong Kong

2nd: 1931 Bentley 8 Litre Murphy Open Four Seater Sports, Craig & Susan McCaw, Montecito, California

3rd: 1931 Bentley 8 Litre Vanden Plas Tourer, Daniel Sielecki, Capital, Argentina

Class F-5: Bentley Centennial Derby

1st: 1939 Bentley 4¼ Litre Vanvooren Drophead Coupé, Michel Doret, Lasne, Belgium

2nd: 1936 Bentley 4¼ Litre James Young Drophead Coupé, William & Kathy Heinecke, Bangkok, Thailand

3rd: 1939 Bentley 4¼ Litre Park Ward Drophead Coupé, Dr. Mark & Srinuan Sinning, New Bern, North Carolina

Class F-6: Bentley Centennial Postwar

1st: 1952 Bentley R-Type Continental Mulliner Sports Saloon, Anne Brockinton Lee/Robert M. Lee Automobile Collection, Reno, Nevada

2nd: 1949 Bentley Mark VI Mulliner Coupé, Fred & Donna Kriz, Principality of Monaco

3rd: 1956 Bentley S1 Continental Park Ward Drophead Coupé, Joerg Wolle, Schindellegi, Switzerland

Class G: Duesenberg

1st: 1930 Duesenberg J Murphy Disappearing Top Roadster, Paul & Cheryl Petrovich, Pebble Beach, California

2nd: 1929 Duesenberg J Murphy Torpedo Convertible Coupe, Charles Ungurean, Coshocton, Ohio

3rd: 1931 Duesenberg J LeBaron Special Phaeton, William Lyon Family, Newport Beach, California

Class H: Rolls-Royce Prewar

1st: 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Inskip Special Henley Coupé, Lord Bamford, United Kingdom

2nd: 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster Derby Speedster, John & Gwen McCaw

3rd: 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster York Roadster, Lehrman Collection, Palm Beach, Florida

Class I: Mercedes-Benz Prewar

1st: 1936 Mercedes-Benz 540K Erdmann & Rossi Special Cabriolet, The Keller Collection at The Pyramids, Petaluma, California

2nd: 1927 Mercedes Model K Fleetwood Roadster, Michael & Joannie Rich, Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania

3rd: 1934 Mercedes-Benz 170 (W15) Sport Roadster, Ries Oostlander, Deurne, Belgium

Class J-1: European Classic Open

1st: 1938 Talbot-Lago T150C-SS Figoni & Falaschi Teardrop Cabriolet, Richard & Melanie Lundquist, Palos Verdes Estates, California

2nd: 1937 Horch 853 Glӓser Sport Cabriolet, Valerie & Aaron Weiss, San Marino, California

3rd: 1929 Hispano-Suiza H6C Saoutchik Cabriolet, Charles & Karen Nearburg, Dallas, Texas

Class J-2: European Classic Closed

1st: 1937 Delahaye 145 Chapron Coupé, Merle & Peter Mullin, Los Angeles, California

2nd: 1927 Minerva Type AF LeBaron Sport Sedan, Nick & Shelley Schorsch, Newport, Rhode Island

3rd: 1947 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Touring Coupé, George & Sibet Alspaugh, San Diego, California

Class K-1: Bugatti Type 57

1st: 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante, Private Collection, New York

2nd: 1939 Bugatti Type 57C Gangloff Aravis, Peter & Merle Mullin, Los Angeles, California

3rd: 1939 Bugatti Type 57C Gangloff Stelvio, Jeffrey & Frances Fisher, Palm Beach, Florida

Class L-1: Prewar Preservation

1st: 1907 Renault XB Labourdette Transformable Landaulet, Steve & Marilee Hamilton, Washoe Valley, Nevada

2nd: 1918 Packard 3-35 Twin Six Fleetwood Deluxe Town Cabriolet, The Hill Family, Santa Monica, California

3rd: 1924 Bentley 3 Litre Bridges Saloon, Andreas Pohl, Marburg, Germany

Class L-2: Postwar Preservation

1st: 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage Coupé, William & Christopher Sharples, New York, New York

2nd: 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Scaglietti Berlinetta, Oscar Davis, Elizabeth, New Jersey

3rd: 1954 Fiat 8V Elaborata Zagato Coupé, Johan & Anhild Lont, Denens, Switzerland

Class M-1: Ferrari Grand Touring

1st: 1960 Ferrari 250 GT Scaglietti Spyder California, Lee & Joan Herrington/The Herrington Collection, Bow, New Hampshire

2nd: 1960 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Pinin Farina Aerodynamica Coupe Series I, Jim Patterson/The Patterson Collection, Louisville, Kentucky

3rd: 1955 Ferrari 250 Europa GT Pinin Farina Coupe, Pegasus Collection, Palm Beach, Florida

Class M-2: Ferrari Competition

1st: 1955 Ferrari 750 Monza Scaglietti Spyder, Patrick & Carolyn Ottis, Berkeley, California

2nd: 1954 Ferrari 735 S Monza Scaglietti Spyder, Thomas Peck, Huntington Beach, California

3rd: 1954 Ferrari 375 Plus Pinin Farina Spyder, Les Wexner, New Albany, Ohio

Class N: Lamborghini Miura

1st: 1968 Lamborghini Miura SV Coupé, Lamborghini Polo Storico Private Owner, Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy

2nd: 1968 Lamborghini Miura Bertone Coupé, Jon & Kim Shirley, Medina, Washington

3rd: 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 Bertone Coupé, Fritz Kaiser, Vaduz, Liechtenstein

Class O-1: Postwar Sports

1st: 1960 Porsche Carrera Abarth GTL Viarenzo & Filliponi Coupé, Robert Ingram/The Ingram Collection, Durham, North Carolina

2nd: 1966 Ford GT40 Lightweight Coupe, Rex & Vicki Myers, Berne, Indiana

3rd: 1952 Siata 208S Motto Spyder, Jack & Kingsley Croul, Corona Del Mar, California

Class O-2: Postwar Touring

1st: 1950 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Ghia Supergioiello Coupé, Jonathan & Wendy Segal, San Diego, California

2nd: 1957 Chrysler 300B Boano Coupe Speciale, Kim & Stephen Bruno, Boca Raton, Florida

3rd: 1955 Lancia Aurelia B20 GT Coupé, James D. Farley Jr., Dearborn, Michigan

Class P-1: Zagato Centennial Prewar

1st: 1932 Maserati V4 Zagato Spider, Lawrence Auriana, Greenwich, Connecticut

2nd: 1933 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Zagato Corto Spider, Scuderia N.E., Stamford, Connecticut

3rd: 1931 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport Zagato Spider, Linda & Paul Gould, Pawling, New York

Class P-2: Zagato Centennial Postwar

1st: 1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato Coupé, David F. MacNeil, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

2nd: 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Zagato Berlinetta Speciale, David & Ginny Sydorick, Beverly Hills, California

3rd: 1956 Maserati A6G 2000 Zagato Coupé, David & Jody Smith, Washington

Class R: Historic Hot Rod Cover Cars

1st: 1922 Ford Norm Grabowski “Kookie Kar” Roadster Pickup, Ross & Beth Myers/3 Dog Garage, Bayertown, Pennsylvania

2nd: 1929 Ford Eddie Dye Roadster, Thomas Bobowski, Pompano Beach, Florida

3rd: 1932 Ford Bob Morris Roadster, Bruce Meyer, Beverly Hills, California