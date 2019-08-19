1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta sells for $8.1million

Darin Schnabel © 2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

MONTEREY, California – The final night of RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction in California concluded on August 18th and was led by the late-production, matching numbers Classiche-Certified 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta, which achieved $8,145,000. Chassis no. 3359 GT, with coachwork by Scaglietti, it is one of only 40 steel body SWB Berlinettas built in the final production run during 1962, exhibiting the desirable aesthetic distinctions of the late-production cars.

Photos Darin Schnabel © 2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Modern Ferraris were also in high demand on Saturday night, with the Ming Collection, an exceptional group of seven all-red, incredibly low-mileage Ferrari performance and supercars bringing strong prices across the group. The Ming Collection was led by the sale of a rare 2006 Ferrari FXX in “time capsule” condition at a final $3,525,000.

*Results are listed in USD and include buyer’s premium.

