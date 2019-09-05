$20,000 raised at 4th Annual CMAF dinner and auction

Amazing Night Had by One and All as Part of Corvettes at Carlisle Weekend in 2019

Carlisle, PA – The August 23, 2019 Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation Dinner offered comradery, special displays, unmatched generosity and donations. All told, over $20,000 was raised for Amyloidosis research and awareness.

With the spacious Carlisle Expo Center playing host amid a backdrop of Corvettes, guests from the region over converged on Carlisle to be part of the fun. There was a certain buzz in the air too, as Lance Miller (CMAF President) and Jodi Morrison (assistant to Lance and Corvettes at Carlisle event manager) were engaged in a battle to raise money to see who would take a pie to the face. Jodi won and in total, the pie themed fun brought in $2,187 in donations.

Pies to the face aside, the dinner did wonders for the cause. Donations came from many different outlets and organizations, with items being auctioned or selected via door prize. The top auction item was a ZR1 hood cover, selling for $5,200. Spring Mountain Motor Resort was also represented by offering a much sought after prize in the form of a driving experience and lodging at their Nevada compound (gavel price of $2,650). In addition, there were autographed posters, car parts and more. A remnant piece of a Corvette picked up on the cheap from the Corvettes at Carlisle automotive flea market and autographed by a who’s who of Corvette engineers and sold via door prize raffle tickets, while sports even played a bit of a role. Two mini Penn State football helmets earned $275 total. One helmet was autographed by PSU head coach James Franklin, while the other was signed by PSU all-American, former NFL pro and Amyloidosis survivor Matt Millen.

One of the coolest items up for grabs was a trip offered via producer/director Michael Brown. Brown, the man behind the Corvette themed movie The Quest, offered two domestic round-trip airplane tickets to his home base of Dallas, Texas, a private tour of his Corvette and neon sign collection, plus an autographed copy of his wife’s (author Sandra Brown) book, Outfox. This and many more items helped make this a memorable night for one and all.

“I’m blown away and humbled with the love and support we receive year in and year out with the CMAF and the dinner,” noted Lance Miller. “The Corvette hobby is amazing; we are forever grateful. This year’s charity dinner was a lot of fun and judging by the many accolades from attendees they enjoyed it too. I’m already excited for next year!”

Up next for the CMAF is the 4th Annual Hugh Claus 5K fun run and walk. The race takes place Sunday, September 22 in South Seaside Park, New Jersey. Registration is open now via www.ChipMiller.org (under the events tab). Following the 5K event, the CMAF puts the pedal to the metal with a special track day at the New Jersey Motorsports Park. That takes place October 10 and much like the 5K, details are available online under the events tab).