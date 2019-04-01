2019 Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance celebrates 42 years

CINCINNATI, OH – The annual Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance featuring Mid-Century Modern - American Style, 1948 – 1965, will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Cincinnati’s Ault Park. Special displays will include 95 years of MG, Asian Tuners and Survivors-Unrestored. The show will also feature thirteen classes of classic, vintage and exotic automobiles and motorcycles.

Cincinnati Concours Weekend of Events

Friday, June 7

FINS for FUNds fundraiser dinner at The View at Mt. Adams; 7 – 10:00pm

Saturday, June 8

Open House at Metalkraft Coachwerkes from 9-11:00am

Countryside Tour at 12noon; participants will meet in Mariemont Square and drive to Doran Racing to see how race cars are designed, constructed and prepared for the track.

Hangar Party at 5:00pm at Executive Jet Management’s hangar at Lunken Airport.

Sunday, June 9

Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance runs from 10:00am to 4:00pm at Ault Park. The show will be enhanced by the Will Sherman automotive fine art show in the Pavilion, and the craft beer garden adjacent to the Ault Park Pavilion, open from 10:00 am to 3:00pm. Tickets for the beer garden are available day of show at the ticket booth.

Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance Brunch from 11am-1pm at the Ault Park Pavillion

Ticket Sales Live

Tickets for all weekend events can now be purchased online at https://www.ohioconcours.com. Advance purchase discounted car show tickets are available online through Sunday, May 26. For more information and to see images from the 2018 show, go to https://www.instagram.com/cincinnaticoncours/, https://www.facebook.com/cincinnaticoncours/, https://twitter.com/CincyConcours or http://www.ohioconcours.com/. Proceeds benefit Juvenile Arthritis programs of The Arthritis Foundation.

Ultimate Pebble Beach Motorsports Week Raffle – Limited to 400 Tickets

Lauded as the premier concours d’elegance in North America, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is one of the most prestigious show in America. The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance is selling a maximum of 400 tickets at $100 per ticket for a chance to win The Pebble Beach Motorsports Week package. The package, valued at $ 8,500 includes entry to the following events, hotel accommodations at the Portola Hotel & Spa in Monterey August 14-19, 2019, domestic roundtrip airfare for two people to San Francisco via Delta Airlines and a $ 400 rental car gift card:

McCall’s Motorworks Revival at the Monterey Jet Center on August 14

The Quail, a Motorsports gathering, on August 16

R/M Sotheby’s Monterey Auction on August 16 & 17

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Laguna Seca on August 17

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 18

All proceeds from the raffle will benefit Juvenile Arthritis.

For more details or to purchase raffle tickets through June 5, 2019, go to https://www.showclix.com/event/ultimate-pebble-beach-motorsports-week-raffleyqbxwpG. Any remaining raffle tickets will be sold during the Cincinnati Concours weekend of events. The raffle drawing will be held at the Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance on June 9, 2019. Winner need not be present to win.

About the Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance

The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance is one of the most anticipated classic car show events in the United States. The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization manages the event with all proceeds benefiting the Arthritis Foundation, with a special focus on Juvenile Arthritis (JA). To find out more about the Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance, or to order tickets call 513-321-1951 or visit http://www.ohioconcours.com. For more information about the Arthritis Foundation, go to http://www.arthritis.org/.