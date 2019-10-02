2019 Des Moines Concours names 1917 Brewster-Knight Best of Show

DES MOINES, IOWA – The Des Moines Concours d’Elegance to benefit Children’s Cancer Connection awarded Best of Show to a 1917 Brewster-Knight Model 41 Single Enclosed Drive on Sunday, September 8, 2019. The car led a field of more than 170 vehicles that included two 1970 Plymouth Superbirds (one fully restored and the other completely original), a rare Japanese Rikuo motorcycle built on a design licensed by Harley-Davison, and a pair of Kaiser Darrins owned by two neighbors.

The Brewster-Knight is owned by Stuart and Kathleen Etheridge from Lynn Center, Illinois. The owner recently completed the restoration on his own of this beautiful chauffeur-driven automobile after it had spent 35 years in a barn. The car features brass and German silver trim, oak and cherry on both the interior and exterior, and a USL (United States Lighting and Electric Company) starter/generator in the flywheel. It is believed to the only 1917 Brewster-Knight in existence.

A full list of winners can be found below.

On the Saturday evening before the exhibition, the Des Moines Concours hosted exhibitors, sponsors and guests at a reception and dinner. The dinner featured speaker Jeff Lane of the Lane Motor Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. That evening, the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award from the Iowa Automotive Heritage Foundation was awarded to Paul Gorrell (“gor RELL”), of Burlington, Iowa, in recognition of his unparalleled efforts to preserve and share the vast array of pioneer economy vehicles conceived and manufactured by Powel Crosley, Jr. Gorrell exhibited many of his Crosleys, including several WWII prototypes, as part of the Crosley Class at this year’s Des Moines Concours.

The Des Moines Concours benefits Children’s Cancer Connection, which connects families facing childhood cancer by providing programs for education, recreation and support. Awards at this year’s Concours were presented by kids involved in Children’s Cancer Connection. In the last six years, the Des Moines Concours has provided more than $100,000 to the organization.

Full List of Class Winners

Best of Show

1917 Brewster-Knight Model 41 owned by Stuart and Kathleen Etheridge, Lynn Center, Illinois

Hagerty Youth Judging

1962 Jaguar E-Type owned by Randy and Deb Anderson, Urbandale, Iowa

Bentley 100th Anniversary

1951 Bentley Mark Six owned by Martha Davis, Des Moines, Iowa 1958 Bentley S1 Saloon owned by Barbara Davis, West Des Moines, Iowa 1994 Bentley Brooklands owned by Randolph Cumpton, Des Moines, Iowa

World War II Military Vehicles

1945 Willys Overland 1/4 ton 4X4 truck, Model MB and 1/4 ton MBT trailer owned by Chief Peter Lentz, Cumming, Iowa 1942 Chevrolet Special Deluxe two-door sedan owned by Chief Peter Lentz, Cumming, Iowa 1942 Ford GPW Jeep owned by David Ruffcorn, Des Moines, Iowa

Crosley

1952 Crosley Super Station Wagon owned by Steven Miller, Grayslake, Illinois 1941 Crosley Convertible Sedan C223 owned by Alan Calvin, Wauseon, Ohio 1949 Crosley Hot Shot owned by Richard Helm, Brimfield, Illinois

JDM/Japanese

1989 Mazda RX-7 Convertible owned by Cole Peterson, Des Moines, Iowa 1969 Subaru 360 Car owned by John and Jim Riley, Dubuque, Iowa 1990 Nissan Skyline GTR owned by Jeff Hedden, Des Moines, Iowa

American Orphans

1954 Kaiser Darrin owned by Marlene Ohnstad, Valley, Nebraska 1954 Kaiser Series 161 Darrin Roadster owned by Paul and Pam Friskopp, Valley, Nebraska 1969 Oldsmobile Base series Toronado owned by Larry and Linda Klement, Bloomington, Minnesota

Classics

1932 Auburn Eight Custom Cabriolet owned by John and Jan Brewer, Davenport, Iowa 1925 Packard 333 Club Sedan owned by Miles M. Mills, Jr., Des Moines, Iowa 1938 LaSalle Four Door Convertible owned by Lenora Schlenker, Ankeny, Iowa

Antiques

1917 Brewster-Knight Model 41 Single Enclosed Drive owned by Stuart and Kathleen Etheridge, Lynn Center, Illinois 1914 Overland Model 79 Touring owned by David and Marlene Ellrich, George, Iowa 1910 Maytag-Mason Model A Toy Touring owned by George and Cathy Hess, Lenexa, Kansas

Early Collectibles

1937 Packard 120c Touring Sedan owned by Larry and Linda Yoder, Amana, Iowa 1933 Chrysler CO-6 Two Door Convertible Sedan owned by Harvey and Koyla Baker, Clive, Iowa 1940 Chevrolet Special Deluxe 2-door sedan owned by Tom Allen, Altoona, Iowa

Atomic Age Collectibles

1957 Porsche 356A 2 door coupe owned by William and Kathleen Huspeni, Centennial, Colorado 1946 Ford Super Deluxe Woody Wagon owned by Dean Archer, Ankeny, Iowa 1956 Ford Thunderbird owned by Jodie Brown, Arvada, Colorado

Space Age Collectibles

1962 Ford Thunderbird Convertible owned by Jerry Magayne, Eagle River, Wisconsin 1958 Ford Skyliner owned by Quintin Rottering, Webster City, Iowa 1958 Chevrolet Corvette owned by Marc and Beth Weinbrenner, Williamsburg, Iowa

American Muscle Cars

1970 Plymouth Superbird owned by Robert Fisher, Pella, Iowa 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS owned by Tom and Sara Kurth, Marshalltown, Iowa 1970 Dodge Charger RT/SE owned by Steve and Tracy Simbides, Marshalltown, Iowa

Exotics

1999 Ferrari 550 Maranello owned by Michael and Amy Nees, Knoxville, Illinois 2002 BMW Z8 owned by Skip and Tracy Hammerman, Urbandale, Iowa 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider owned by Stephen Grubb, West Des Moines, Iowa

Motorcycles

1946 Indian Motorcycle Chief owned by Gary and Jane Dodge, Des Moines, Iowa 1951 Rikuo 750 owned by Ron Ronfeldt, Harlan, Iowa 1969 Triumph Trident T150 owned by Marv Wilson, Ankeny, Iowa

Preservation

1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible owned by Jerry and Melinda Collins, Clive, Iowa 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird owned by Chris and Doug Hammond, Marshalltown, Iowa 1939 Ford 91A owned by Wayne Rupp, Weeping Water, Nebraska

Each award was presented by a child from Children’s Cancer Connection.

