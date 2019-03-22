2019 Philadelphia Concours d'Elegance now open for entries

Photo - Philadelphia Concours d'Elegance

PHILADELPHIA – The call for entries is now open for the third annual 2019 Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance presented by nonprofit Cool Cars for Kids, Inc. (CCfK). Proceeds from the Concours benefit the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in providing help and hope to children with genetic diagnoses and birth defects and their families, and to support research that will identify the best possible treatments.

Classic car collectors from throughout North America are invited to submit their entries for this premier Concours to be held on Father’s Day weekend, Saturday, June 15 at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum. All entries submitted by May 1 will be considered for acceptance into the Concours and the entry kit can be found at https://coolcarsforkids.org/2019-concours-delegance/premier-concours-registration/. A call for entries is also open for local car enthusiasts to exhibit their own classic car in the Cool Cars for Kids Car Corral.

The feature marque this year will be Bentley, as the 2019 Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance celebrates the 100th anniversary of Bentley Motors. This year’s classes are: Bentley, Open Cars, Closed Cars, Prewar Cars, Postwar Cars, Sports Cars, and Muscle Cars. Generally, cars manufactured prior to 1970 will be considered for acceptance into the Concours.

The Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance Selection Committee, led by Michael Tillson III, president and director of Cool Cars for Kids, Inc., and one of the country’s most highly regarded authorities on classic and sports automobiles, will review all nominations and promptly notify entrants of its decision.

“If early entries are any indication, this will be a banner year,” said Tillson. “We are filling up fast.”

The Concours, on June 15, is the highlight of a two-day event presented by CCfK. The day-long, fundraising competition includes professional judging and awards presented for historical accuracy, technical merit, and style. The day will also include family-friendly activities; celebrity guests, among whom will be Honorary Chair, Super Bowl-winning Coach Dick Vermeil; food and specialty vendors; and access to the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum – one of the world’s greatest collections of racing sports cars.

Premiere Concours Entries:

Car Corral Registration:

Classic car enthusiasts and owners are invited to participate in this year’s Car Corral to be held on the grounds of the Simeone Museum. Individual Space, $50. http://www.coolcarsforkids.org/concours.html

For more information, visit www.coolcarsforkids.org, or call 267-982-CCfK (2235)

About Cool Cars for Kids, Inc. (CCfK)

CCfK’s mission is to increase awareness of the issues faced by children with developmental disorders and birth defects.

Developmental disorders are the leading cause of infant mortality and childhood disability.

7% of children born in the U.S. have cognitive disability and/or structural birth defect.

Over 400 babies are born each day in the U.S. with a congenital anomaly.

The vast majority of these disorders have a primary genetic etiology. The rapid explosion of genetic information coupled with technological advances has allowed for clinicians and scientists to identify the underlying etiology of these conditions. This information can be used to better understand these diagnoses and translated into improved management and therapeutics.

There are many groups which embody the mission of CCfK focusing on delivering care and support to children and families who struggle with the medical complexities associated with rare diagnoses including the Center for Cornelia de Lange syndrome (CdLS) and Related Diagnoses at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the National CdLS Foundation.

Cool Cars for Kids, Inc. is a nonprofit organization based in Philadelphia, Pa. that brings together families of children with birth defects and classic car enthusiasts who share a common passion and appreciation for the one-of-a-kind. Funds raised from this unique partnership will directly forward its mission by supporting local and national charities – including The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia – to deliver care and support to children and families who struggle with the medical complexities associated with rare diagnoses. www.coolcarsforkids.org