24th Annual Keels & Wheels Concours d'Elegance raffle winners

Title Sponsors Donated 2019 Lincoln MKC and Jeanneau Power Boat

Seabrook, TX – The 24th Annual Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance, benefiting Today’s Harbor for Children, has awarded the two raffle items from the event to the winners. Title sponsors, The Jon and Jacqueline Hodges Charitable Organization and Texas Coast Yachts LLC, donated a 2019 Lincoln MKC and a 2018 Jeanneau Power Boat. This is the first time Keels & Wheels has included a boat in its fundraising for the annual event.

Jason Tieman of League City won the 2019 Lincoln MKC SUV from BayWay Lincoln as this year’s official raffle vehicle, valued at more than $39,000. Dark Knight Motor Group provided a Ceramic Coating Package, valued at close to $5000 for the Lincoln MKC, which includes Feynlab Self Heal Plus.

Lori Hunt (middle) winner of the boat, pictured here with Bob Fuller, Tom Collier, Jeff Johnson and Cheryl Baron, (with Texas Coast Yachts), who donated the boat used in the event raffle.

Lori Hunt of Dallas won the 2019 NC 795 Jeanneau Power Boat, 24’ 4” with Yamaha 200 engine and air-conditioned cabin,valued at more than $100,000. Dark Knight Motor Group provided a Ceramic Coating Package, valued at close to $6400 for the Power Boat, which includes Feynlab Hydro Marine Ceramic Coating and the installation of Glassparency Hydrophobic Coating.

Additional Title Sponsors of the 24th Annual Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance, which was held Saturday and Sunday, May 4-5, 2019, included the City of Seabrook and Apache Well Control.

About Keels & Wheels Concours d'Elegance:

Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance is a weekend-long, nationally acclaimed classic car and vintage wooden boat show that takes place each spring at the Lakewood Yacht Club in beautiful Seabrook, Texas. Keels & Wheels welcomes approximately 200 cars and 100 boats, and has raised more than $1.8 million for local charities, while drawing thousands of participants and spectators from all over the U.S. and Europe.

Proceeds from the 2019 event will again benefit Today’s Harbor for Children, whose mission is to provide a home and safe environment for abandoned and abused children and healthy, comprehensive care for children and families in crisis. For more information please visit www.keels-wheels.com or follow us on Facebook.