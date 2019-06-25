64th Annual Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance to showcase the classics

Concours to showcase classics from BMW, Chrysler, Ferrari, Fiat and Packard as well as featured marque Porsche at Crystal Springs Golf Course on July 21

BURLINGAME, CA – Dozens of rare vintage cars have just been confirmed for display on the 18th fairway of the Crystal Springs Golf Course on July 21, at the 64th annual Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance.

2018 Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance

Representing virtually every collector car era and genre, this year’s Concours will be highlighted by showings of some of the world’s most priceless vehicles. Newest entries include:

1931 Chrysler CG Imperial

1937 Packard Super Eight 1500 Touring Sedan

1940 BMW 335 Cabriolet

1949 Ferrari 166 Inter Coupe

1953 Fiat 8V Supersonic

1968 Ferrari 330GTC

1970 TRC Ti 22 MkII

“Each year, our goal is to present show-goers with a selection of vehicles that they would rarely see, even at other high-profile luxury events,” said Concours Chairman Richard Kelaita. “These newly added collector cars represent just a small sample of the 200 rare classics that we’ll have on display. From American classics to the finest from Europe, this year’s Concours will truly be exceptional.”

In recognition of the German brand’s extraordinary contributions to sportscar design and precision engineering, the Concours has selected Porsche as its featured marque for 2019. Attendees – from Porschefiles to casual enthusiasts – will be treated to a stunning collection showcased by the internationally acclaimed 917K which took the checkered flag at the 24 Hours of LeMans and the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1970 and 1971.

The Concours caps a memorable weekend of festivities that start with the “Concours Kick-Off Party” held at an exclusive, private vintage car club on Friday night July 19th. Guest speaker Bruce Canepa will bring his iconic 917K in honor of the event.

Early the next morning, the Hillsborough Tour d’Elegance launches under police escort on a 70-mile rally along the Bay Area’s most stunning back roads and scenic vistas, culminating with a catered luncheon at a private Hillsborough estate.

A total of 24 judged classes of rare sports and luxury cars will be on display at the Concours, all vying for the coveted “Best of Show” award, as chosen by a panel of esteemed experts from the international collector car world.

To purchase tickets for the Tour d’Elegance on July 20th or the 64th annual Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance, please visit: www.Hillsboroughconcours.org.

The event raises proceeds for Autism Speaks, The Guardsmen, Gatepath and the Hillsborough Schools Foundation.

Event title sponsors include Franklin Templeton Investments and Fiduciary Trust International. Premier sponsors are Kerns Fine Jewelry, The Academy of Art University, and Sanzaru Games Karting Championships.

INFORMATION ON FEATURED CLASSICS

1931 Chrysler CG Imperial - Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance

1931 Chrysler CG Imperial - Owners: Aaron & Valerie Weiss, San Marino ~ CA

The CG Imperial was Chrysler’s answer to the luxury automobile market dominated by Packard, Cadillac and Duesenberg. The body was designed by LeBaron, at the time owned by Thomas Hibbard and Ray Dietrich. Al Leamy, designer of the Cord L-29 styled the Imperial and thus the resemblance between the two automobiles. Like the L29, the CG is long and low, featuring gracefully swept fenders and a V-shaped radiator. LeBaron improved the design with a longer hood, swept back grille and a more elegant bodyside treatment. Many consider the CG Imperial Dual Cowl Phaeton among the finest, best looking and best driving cars of the era. At the time it was not considered as desirable as the more glamorous V12 and V16 engines offered by other manufactures, although the 125 hp, 384 c.i.d. flathead V8 engine offered competitive performance. It is equipped with a 4-speed manual transmission that enabled a top speed of 96 mph. The Great Depression dampened sales and just 339 custom and semi-custom CG’s were made; only 85 were Dual Cowl Phaetons. This example was awarded 1st in Class at Pebble Beach (2015), 1st in class at Palos Verdes (2015), 1st in Class and Best in Show at CCCA Grand Classic Rancho Santa Fe (2016), and 1st Place (100 Point), 1st in Class and Most Elegant Pre-War Car at La Jolla (2016).

937 Packard Super Eight 1500 Touring Sedan - Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance

1937 Packard Super Eight 1500 Touring Sedan - Owners: George & Eddie Beck, Concord ~ CA

The Packard Motor Company built its reputation by making cars that were highly refined, fitted with luxurious coachwork and powered by proven engineering. The 1500 Super Eight Touring Sedan is one of the most elegant and desirable body styles. Fewer than 125 remain on the road. The current owner purchased it in 1968 and restored it to win 1st in Class and Best of Show – Pre-WWII at The Packard Club National Meet (2003). It has won numerous other awards including Hillsborough Concours 1st in Class (2007, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018) as well as Most Elegant Pre-WWII Closed Award (2009,2016, 2017); Palo Alto Concours 1st In Class (2006, 2008, 2010, 2013), Most Elegant Closed (2007); Niello Concours 1st in Class-Packard Closed (2014), Ironstone Concours Best in Class (2008, 2015); Danville Concours Best in Class American Pre-WWII (2013, 2016 and Best of Show 2016); Presidio of San Francisco Concours Best of Class (2009);Classic Car Club of America Michigan Grand Classic First Primary Production 1937-39 (2005);San Marino Motor Classic SoCal CCCA; Grand Classic First Senior Production 1937-39 (2011).

1940 BMW 335 Cabriolet - Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance

1940 BMW 335 Cabriolet - Owner: Karra L Canum, San Jose ~ CA

The Versailles Treaty prevented Bayerische Motoren Werke from building aircraft engines, its original business, so in the 1920s it began making motorcycles and then cars. By the end of the 1930s it began to challenge Daimler Benz in the high-end market. The 335, designed by Fritz Fiedler, is the most powerful and luxurious BMW of the pre-war period. Production began shortly before WWII began and continued into 1940. With the advent of war, owners were required to find their own tires. The car is powered by a 90 hp, 3485 cc overhead valve inline 6-cylinder engine equipped with BMW’s first fully synchromesh 4-speed manual transmission.

Coachbuilder Karosseriebau Autenrieth made six 4-door cabriolet bodies for the 335 of which only 3 are known to survive. This example (100319), with its original chassis and body, was brought to the US in 1947 by an Army captain and went through numerous owners. The car was meticulously restored in Germany from 2010-13 and is a multiple concours award winner, including a class win at Pebble Beach (2016). The current owner, an avid BMW collector, was finally able to acquire it in 2018.

1949 Ferrari 166 Inter Coupe - Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance

1949 Ferrari 166 Inter Coupe - Owner: Raffi Najjarian, Brisbane ~ CA

Ferrari’s first appearance at an automobile show was In Turin in 1948 where it unveiled its 166 Inter coupe. In production from 1948-51 there were 38 Inters produced in various body styles created by various coach builders. The Inter is a coupé and the first road-going produced in any real numbers. Designed by Carrozzeria Touring’s styling chief, Carlo Felice Bianchi Anderloni, Touring used its patented Superleggera system for the body’s construction. It is powered by a Columbo-designed 110 hp, 1995 cc V12 engine equipped with a single Weber carburetor and a 5-speed manual transmission. This example is the 8th Ferrari road car built and the second to receive a Touring body. The matching serial numbers 015-S indicate that it is only one of a few given the S or Sport designation. It was first shown at the 1949 Geneva Motor show.

1953 Fiat 8V Supersonic - Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance

1953 Fiat 8V Supersonic - Owner: Marc Behaegel, Brisbane ~ CA

In 1948, Fiat began work on a new V6 for a newly planned American-style touring sedan. The sedan never materialized but the engine morphed into an exceptional light alloy overhead valve V8 designed to power a luxury grand touring sports car. Displacing just 1996 cc and producing 110 hp the Tipo 104 motor features an unusual 70° architecture and incorporates racing components such as a finned aluminum sump, forged crankshaft, polished intakes and ports and tubular stainless-steel exhaust manifolds. Thinking Ford had trademarked “V8,” Fiat dubbed it the “Otto Vu” (8V). To maintain quality control, chassis fabrication was done by Siata, Fiat's in-house competition and customization department. Completed chassis were sent to a variety of Carrozzerie for bespoke bodies. This example is one of just 15 Supersonics by Carrozzerie Ghia. The first owner was Lou J. Fageol, whose "Fageol Style" incorporated blade bumpers. In its current form, this Ghia Supersonic was awarded 1st-in-Class at Pebble Beach in 1955. The current owner acquired it in 2015 after the completion of an exhaustive 8-year restoration.

1968 Ferrari 330GTC - Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance

1968 Ferrari 330GTC - Owner: The Ely Family, Palo Alto ~ CA

First shown at the March 1966 Geneva auto show, the 330 GTC (Gran Turismo Coupe) was in production from 1966-68. Only 600 were built. It is powered by a forward-mounted 300 hp, 3967 cc V12 engine equipped with a 5-speed rear transaxle and 4-wheel disc brakes. New, it was capable of reaching 150 mph and doing 0-60 in 7 seconds. Pininfarina’s elegant bodywork is inspired by the 500 Superfast at the front and the 275 GTS at the rear. This example was originally sold through Hollywood Sports Cars to Edmund Euler of Garden Grove CA in 1969. In 1995 it was acquired by Richard Calhoun, a John Deere heir, who succumbed to injuries sustained racing a Porsche at Lime Rock in 1998. It was purchased from Calhoun's widow by Richard Nailling of Atlanta in 2000, who sold it to David Kelley, of Woodside in 2003 who owned it until 2017. The current owner acquired it in 2018. This is a driver's car.

1970 TRC Ti 22 MkII - Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance

1970 TRC Ti 22 MkII - Owner: Robert Lee, Sebastopol ~ CA

Peter Bryant, a Cockney racing mechanic with F1, Indy and Can-Am experience, built two “Titanium” Can-Am cars the Ti 22 MkI and MkII (so named because they used Titanium instead of steel for the bulkheads, suspension and subframe). These cars challenged McLaren domination in Can-Am with stiff lightweight construction and innovative aerodynamics. The Autocoast Ti 22 MkI was built in 1969 and showed great promise. But in 1970, the Ti 22 MkI crashed at St. Jovite and Autocoast ended its involvement. Peter formed TRC to build the 1970 TRC Ti 22 MkII in which Jackie Oliver finished second in its first two outings at Laguna Seca and Riverside, along the way setting the fastest race laps. The original MkII was destroyed in 1973. Bob Lee obtained the rights to the MkII from the last owner and with his team recreated an exact copy of the car from original drawings and photos.

About Hillsborough Concours d’ Elegance

For 64 consecutive years, The Hillsborough Concours d’ Elegance has built and maintained a proud tradition of honoring and celebrating excellence in automotive design and engineering. The passion of the Concours leadership and volunteers, pride of its entrants, and devotion of its attendees has earned Hillsborough the proud recordas the longest continually running Concours in the world. The Hillsborough Concours offers a forum for passionate vintage car owners toshowcase their prized vehicles, and to compete for respect and recognition for their commitment to preserving automotive authenticity. The Concours also aims to cultivatefuture generations of car enthusiasts by providing privileged access to some of the world’s most celebrated automobiles and by serving as channel for inspiring and informative automotive knowledge and lore.