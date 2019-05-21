A Weekend of Cars & Causes at The Hotel Hershey

The Elegance at Hershey to be Held June 7-9

Photo - The Elegance at Hershey

HERSHEY, PA – The Elegance at Hershey is a celebration of a bygone era when the automobile stirred our imaginations and quickened our hearts. Today, people both young and old marvel at the extravagances of the automobiles of the past. From race cars to street cars that were not only about pure performance but also incorporated artistic design, a symphony of sound and sensory overload worthy of the finest wines. Cars were not just transportation; they were a statement. The Elegance at Hershey brings the finest of race cars and show quality classic cars of the pre-World War II and immediate post-World War II period together for a weekend celebrating the automobile.

The Elegance at Hershey is also about deserving causes. Raising funds for charity is at the heart of this event. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), theAACA Library & Research Centerand the AACA Museumare the beneficiaries.

The Elegance at Hershey is a three-day weekend event at the historic and Hotel Hershey in Hershey, PA. In just a few short years, The Elegance has become known as one of the hottest events to attend and has donated over one million dollars to its three charities.

The Grand Ascent – June 7 & 8, 9 am – 4 pm; $10 tickets per person

A fine tradition is brought back to life as drivers pilot some of the best vintage racecars up the historic serpentine back road of The Hotel Hershey. Spectators will be treated to a rare opportunity as they view historic racecars in action from several key vantage points along the route. A limited number of tickets to ride in selected cars are available for purchase.

Cars & Coffee – June 8, 8 am – 1 pm; $10 per car until 9:00 am, no pre-registration required

Cars & Coffee is a tradition among car lovers, offering club members and car enthusiasts an opportunity to show and discuss vehicles in a casual atmosphere. In addition, attendees will be able to view vintage race cars participating in The Grand Ascent Hill Climb. Join them for coffee, doughnuts and car talk.

Concours d’Elegance – June 9, 9 am – 4 pm; $40 tickets per person

Modeled after the grandest concours hosted in Europe and America, The Elegance at Hershey is the ultimate garden party featuring the world’s most exquisite collector cars displayed in and around the impeccably manicured European-style gardens of The Hotel Hershey. The race cars from The Grand Ascent will also be on display Sunday, as well as two very famous and important concept cars from the collection of General Motors. Automotive art, wine sampling, life style art and much more will complete your memorable Elegance experience.

For more information about The Elegance at Hershey and to purchase tickets for the events, visit TheEleganceAtHershey.com. You may contact The Elegance at Hershey office at 717-500-5191 or mrau@TheEleganceathershey.com.

About The Elegance at Hershey

The Elegance at Hershey, a 501 (C) (3) organization based in Hershey, PA, was established in 2010. In its first seven years, The Elegance at Hershey has donated more than one million dollars to its three charities, JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), the AACA Museum and the AACA Library & Research Center. Contributions are facilitated by significant sponsor support. Together with a great team of volunteers and donors, The Elegance is excited to move forward with the 2019 event. The event will be held on June 7-9, 2019. For additional information, visitwww.TheEleganceAtHershey.com.