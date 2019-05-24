AACA Annual Grand Nationals Car Show in Auburn May 30 - June 1

WHAT:Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Annual Grand Nationals Car Show

What will you see on the show field? More than 380 of the finest antique cars from a 1903 Ford Model A Runabout to a 1994 Nissan 300ZX Coupe, and everything in between! Only the best-of-the-best can compete in this show – every car you will see has been shown at multiple AACA Nationals and won multiple awards including their Senior Award. The Rolls-Royce Owners Club (RROC) will be joining AACA in Auburn as the clubs host their first-ever joint national show. This show will have such a huge variety of cars, trucks and motorcycles – there will be something for everyone’s taste.

Don’t miss viewing the 16 special hand-picked cars that are vying for the coveted Zenith Award for restoration of the year! Judges for this year’s competition include editors from Hemmings, Old Cars Weekly and Autoweek! Also, RM Auctions will be hosting its Spring Auction with more than 100 cars and a HUGE selection of automobilia over their four-day auction. They will host a car corral and flea market as well.

WHO: The AACA is the world’s largest and oldest antique car club with over 55,000 members and 350 local Regions and Chapters across the U.S. and 51 other countries. Each year, 15-20 National Activities (car shows and tours) are hosted by the nonprofit.

WHY: AACA prides itself on being the premier club and resource for the collectible vehicle community. Car shows, like this one, are the best way to share this wonderful hobby with everyone. AACA members and their love of these cars are the foundation of this hobby, and the club strives to inspire a younger generation.

WHEN: Wednesday May 29; Thursday May 30; 10:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.: RM Automobilia Auction

Friday, May 31; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Zenith Competition, Flea Market, Car Corral, RM Auction

Saturday, June 1; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Car Show, Zenith Display, Flea Market, Car Corral, RM Auction, Youth Program

WHERE:Auburn Auction Park, 5536 Co Rd 11A, Auburn, IN 46706

EVENT INFO:

http://www.aaca.org/images/meet_brochures/2019_Auburn_GN_Brochure.pdf,https://rmsothebys.com/en/auctions/as19

For more information on AACA, judging guidelines, National Awards or National Activities, visit www.aaca.org. Club membership is only $40 a year and includes our award-winning magazine, Antique Automobile. First-time members can try AACA out right now for the rest of the year for only $20! Just call 717-534-1910 today.