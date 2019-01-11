AACA Museum, Inc. to host Community Weekend January 19-21

Hershey, PA – While it might be cold outside, the AACA Museum, Inc. is warm inside with lots of fun things to do. The AACA Museum, Inc. invites you to join them for Community Weekend. The Museum is offering the community a special admission program and special activities on January 21st. All weekend, children age 12 & younger will be FREE when accompanied by a paying adult or adult member.

All weekend, guests can participate in a Museum-wide scavenger hunt to find your favorite “Cars” from the Disney-Pixar Cars movies that are hidden throughout the Museum. How many will you be able to see? Let them know, and you have a chance to win a Family Membership to the AACA Museum, Inc. This activity is available throughout most of January.

Guests of all ages will love the interactives throughout the Museum. Hit your brakes at the Photo Stop where you can pretend to drive a vintage car or truck or check out the Roads to Rails model train display that offers different scenes all with buttons to push operating special effects. The Assembly Line Interactive gives you the opportunity to build a Model T, so you understand how the assembly line changed the world. You can also get behind the wheel and “drive” a Tucker replica in the Cammack Gallery. These are just a few of guest’s favorite interactives.

Build a Recycled Vehicle

Try your hand at this “make and take” project – It’s your chance to build a vehicle out of recycled materials such as paper towel rolls, bottle caps, etc.

Materials will be supplied by the AACA Museum Inc. This hands-on activity will take place in the lower level gallery lobby here at the AACA Museum. One project, per person, please.

January 21, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Featured and Permanent Exhibits

The current featured exhibits include “Land Yachts: Postwar American Luxury vehicles” focused onthe beauty and the glamour of the full-size American convertibles built from the immediate post-WWII years through 1976 when Cadillac produced what was then believed to be the last American convertible. Both the 1stDeLorean Prototype along with a Production Model is on view for visitors to enjoy a double dose of these iconic automobiles. In the Williams-Clyne Gateway Gallery, the Mid-Atlantic Dodge Brothers Club has a display of four early Dodge vehicles on view showcasing the diversity of the various body types that were available.

Cruise through the lower level gallery where you’ll find The Museum of Bus Transportation collection with several full-sized antique buses along with an original 1940’s Valentine Diner. Also in the lower gallery is a special exhibit on buses and their impact during the civil war. The backdrop of this exhibit features two buses from the Museum of Bus Transportation collection, the 1956 GM PD 4014 and the 1955 Flexible VL-100, both were in service during the 1950s and the 1960s. The display is enhanced with dozens of images provided by The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

Other Special vehicles include Whitney Houston’s Rolls-Royce Limousine and the Lakeland Bus from the movie “Forrest Gump.” Other exhibit items include motorcycles, motor scooters and a collection of more than 100 hood ornaments. In The Cammack Gallery, the AACA Museum, Inc. showcases the World’s largest display of Tucker automobiles while following the story of Preston Tucker. The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) has an ongoing display and shares a variety of historically significant vehicles throughout the year. On display now is Ernie’s GMC Taxi from “It’s A Wonderful Life” movie.

To keep up to speed and to learn more about the Museum’s special exhibits and events, please visit our website, www.AACAMuseum.org.

About the AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses, and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s –1980s on a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. The AACA Museum, Inc. has been and remains an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, not affiliated with The Antique Automobile Club of America. As one of the largest automotive museums in the country, AACA Museum, Inc. features special exhibits that change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles – automobiles, buses, trucks, motorcycles and more.

The AACA Museum, Inc. is home to the Cammack Tucker Collection; along with being the home of the Tucker Automobile Club of America. The Museum holds the World’s largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts. The Museum is in South Hanover Township, located just off Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania. Regular admission $12.50, seniors age 61 and older $11.50, juniors age 4-12 $9.50, children age 3 and under, AACA Museum, Inc. Members and AACA Members are FREE. The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The AACA Museum is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For further information, please call 717-566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org.