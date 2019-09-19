AACA Museum 'Museum Day' September 21st

Hershey, PA — AACA Museum, Inc., will open its doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticket holders on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based museums.

Museum Day represents a nationwide commitment to access, equity, and inclusion. More than 450,000 tickets were downloaded for last year’s event, and Museum Day 2019 is expected to attract more museumgoers than ever before.

Explore the many featured exhibits here at the AACA Museum, Inc., including Studebaker Cool: 114 Years of Innovation; Harley-Davidson: History, Mythology, and Perceptions of America’s Motorcycle; Raymond Loewy: A Retrospective; and a display of vintage Oakland vehicles on view courtesy of the Keystone State Region of the Pontiac-Oakland Club. Hands-on activities such as our assembly line experience will let you test your skill on the assembly line, and the Tucker 48 interactive car lets you listen to the sounds of a vintage radio while you test out the technology of the “Cyclops Eye” headlight.

Museum Day tickets are available for download atSmithsonian.com/museumday. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating venues on Sept. 21, 2019. One ticket is permitted per email address. A list of participating museums, which will be continually updated, can be found atSmithsonian.com/museumday/search.

For more information, visit Smithsonian.com/museumday.

About Smithsonian Media

Smithsonian Media is comprised of its flagship publication, Smithsonian magazine, Air & Space magazine, Smithsonian Books, and the Smithsonian Media Digital Network. In addition, Smithsonian Media oversees the Smithsonian Institution’s interest in the Smithsonian Channel, a joint venture between the Smithsonian Institution and CBS/Showtime. Smithsonian Media is a division of Smithsonian Enterprises, the revenue-generating business unit of the Smithsonian Institution. The Smithsonian Institution is the world's largest museum and research complex consisting of 19 museums and galleries, the National Zoological Park, and nine research facilities. Approximately 30 million people from around the world visit the museums annually. (smithsonian.com / si.edu)

About AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum, Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses, and motorcycles in unique lifelike scenes representing the 1890s through 1980s on a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. As one of the largest automotive museums in the country, AACA Museum, Inc., features special exhibits that change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles.

The AACA Museum, Inc., has been and remains an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, not affiliated with The Antique Automobile Club of America.

The Museum is in South Hanover Township, just off Route 39 and one mile west of Hersheypark Drive in Hershey, Pa. Regular admission is $12.50; seniors age 61 and older, $11.50; juniors age 4 to 12, $9.50; and children age three and under, free. Admission is also free to AACA Museum, Inc., members and Antique Automobile Club of America members with a current membership card. The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. For more information, call (717) 566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org.