ACD Automotive Museum names new Curator

Curator Sam Grate in a 1927 Duesenberg Model X

(AUBURN) – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum announced the selection of a new Curator. Following the retirement of Jon Bill in late November, a nationwide search concluded the perfect candidate was in plain view. Long-time museum employee, current Collections Manager, Sam Grate will be Curator at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum effective January 1, 2019.

Sam Grate has been a museum employee since the summer of 2009 working in admissions, Museum Store, and event department. In college, when he was a part-time employee, the Auburn Automobile Company Administration Building, the cars, the automobile history, and the local and national history that encompasses them had always fascinated him. “I chose the museum profession because I’m a history buff,” exclaimed Grate. “I have wanted to do my part to faithfully preserve, interpret, and present history and have found an excellent home here at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.”

While working at the museum, Sam received his Bachelor of Science in Communication and General Studies from Indiana University at Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne. He then went on to achieve a Master of Arts in Museum Studies, with Merit, from Newcastle University in Newcastle, England. “Sam brings the perseverance, passion, dedication, knowledge, and education to the very important role of museum Curator,” said Executive Director & CEO Brandon J. Anderson. “His vision for the collection, education, and exhibits aligns with the shaping of the museum’s future to have participatory and engaging experiences for our patrons and to bring the exciting history of innovation and excellence to the forefront of the legacies preserved and interpreted at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.”

On being the new Curator, Sam says, “Being the curator of a museum is a dream come true. It allows me to be in a better position to learn, interpret, and present these automobiles and their history, and to engage with new and diverse audiences to help keep the history here alive.”

