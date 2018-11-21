ACD Museum joins in on 'Museum Store Sunday' on Nov. 25th

(AUBURN) – On Sunday, November 25, 2018, over 1000 Museum Stores representing all fifty states, thirteen countries, and four continents will offer inspired shopping inside and online at your favorite museums, including the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. Museum Store Sunday offers a special shopping experience in a one-of-a kind store, showcasing a broad assortment of highly curated, unique, mission-specific mementos. From books to jewelry to children’s products to posters and automobile manuals, there is something for everyone. Shop knowing you are supporting the mission and educational programs of the museum.

Museum Store Sunday is managed by the Museum Store Association based in Washington, DC, in partnership with the United Kingdom’s Association for Cultural Enterprises, and the Museum Shops Association of Australia and New Zealand.

You do not pay museum admission to shop at the Museum Store – it is free and open during museum hours daily, 9:00am to 5:00pm. Shop online at store.automobilemuseum.org

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage, and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark. The museum is open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily. Museum closed at 3:00pm on Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! Shop the Museum Store Online today! www.automobilemuseum.org