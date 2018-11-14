ACD Museum welcomes the Ford GT

(AUBURN) – The AuburnCordDuesenberg Automobile Museum is a special home to an all-new high-performance Ford GT thanks to Leon Habegger from Ultra Motorsports, LLC. The pioneers behind the supercar designed it not only to win races but also to serve as a test bed for new technologies and ideas for future vehicles across Ford’s vehicle lineup, just like automobiles housed at the National Historic Landmark.

At the same time the team was developing the GT, Ford combined several of its performance teams – Ford SVT, Team RS, Ford Racing, performance vehicle parts and merchandise licensing – into a single group called Ford Performance.

The Ford GT has proven power to inspire. The 2005 Ford GT, which is also on display thanks to Mr. Habegger along with a 2004 Ford GT prototype thanks to Rick L. & Vicki L. James from the James Foundation, for instance, featured a lightweight aluminum alloy body that helped reduce weight to improve performance. Lessons learned from its production led to the innovative use of high-strength aluminum alloy in today’s Ford F-Series pickup trucks and the all-new Ford Expedition full-size SUV – shedding hundreds of pounds of weight, while also improving capability.

Come to the Museum and enjoy these beautifully designed automobiles that parallel the performance of the Auburns, Cords, and Duesenbergs in their prime. Compare and contrast the stylistic choices along with a few other perks of being a Ford GT owner. The 2018 Ford GT, and the 2005 Ford GT will be on loan through the beginning of December; the 2004 Ford GT prototype will be on loan at the Museum through the beginning of March 2019.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world's finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage, and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark.

