Artcurial Motorcars realized €42M/$47M at Rétromobile sale

1939 Alfa Roméo 8C 2900 B Touring Berlinetta. Photo - Kevin Van Campenhout for Artcurial

SALON RÉTROMOBILE, PARIS - Artcurial Motorcars had a solid showing at the annual week of collectors’ car sales in Paris with the auction Rétromobile 2019 by Artcurial Motorcars. Taking place over three days from February 8-10, the sale realized €42,304,574 / $47,804,169, up 31 % on the previous year.

Maître Hervé Poulain, accompanied by Matthieu Lamoure and Pierre Novikoff, brought the hammer down on three lots over one million euros and 43 lots over €100,000, with 76% of all lots selling. An international event, buyers from over 20 countries outside France accounted for some 84% of the sale total.

The undisputed star of the week was the 1939 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Touring Berlinetta that changed hands for nearly €17M / $19M including premium, to become the third most expensive pre-war car ever to sell at auction. Having been in the same family ownership for the last 43 years, this imposing and highly desirable automobile was bought by a private collector from the US.

The highly anticipated auctions dedicated to automobilia and F1 memorabilia, offering over 300 lots of F1 drivers’ helmets and race suites from a private collection, realized €2.2 M/ $2.5 M.