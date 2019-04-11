Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach auction to offer automobilia April 11-13

PALM BEACH, Fla. -Barrett-Jacksonwill light up the auction block with automobilia pieces, including the final segment of the William K. Haines Collection, during the 17th Annual Palm Beach Auction from April 11-13, 2019, at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Over 300 automobilia pieces will cross the block in Palm Beach at No Reserve, led by a 1950s Gibble Oil “Power” Gasoline neon porcelain service station sign with galloping racehorse graphics.

Genuine, authentic gas pumps are expected to be among the most anticipated automobilia pieces crossing the block in Palm Beach. A collection of over 17 perfectly restored examples dating from the 1920s through the late 1950s will include several hard-to-find Brass Era visible gas pumps, including a distinctive 1928 Standard Oil Gold Crown Gasoline restored Wayne model #515 example. A 1931 Richfield Oil Butler #30 restored 10-gallon visible pump is another incredible souvenir from the Brass Era. Also highlighting the automobilia offering is a 1930s Polly Oil Fuel Island restored by McLaren Classic Restorations, which includes a 1933-37 Tokheim 870 clock-face gas pump, vintage trash can, Eco Air meter and gas station attendant.

“Automobilia pieces have become an integral part of the collector car hobby,” said Rory Brinkman, Automobilia Director at Barrett-Jackson. “Each automobilia item we sell is a genuine, authentic piece of history from our deeply rooted automotive culture. We’re excited that our Palm Beach Auction will even include three 1970s Honda mini-bikes, which have become a growing segment of automotive-related collectibles.”

The three beautifully restored 1970s-era Honda mini-bikes being offered at No Reserve include a 1970 Candy Sapphire Blue Honda CT70 KO and, a concours-restored 1971 Candy Sapphire Blue and white Honda Z50 K2. The third Honda mini-bike crossing the block is an original 1970 Candy Apple Red Honda CT70 that has been completely redone.

Genuine neon signs will also light up the auction block in Palm Beach, including a clean 1940s Cadillac Standard Of The World neon porcelain dealership sign with a Cadillac crest logo. One of the most fun neon signs of its time period is a 1950s Dog N Suds drive-in single-sided neon porcelain sign with wonderful graphics and animated neon.

