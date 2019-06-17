Carlisle Auctions' Second Annual Summer Sale June 22nd

Photo - Carlisle Auctions

CARLISLE, PA – The first day of summer may be June 21, but just one day later on the 22nd, Carlisle Auctions officially deems it summer with its second annual Summer Sale. The auction, held in conjunction with the neighboring Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals, starts at 11 a.m. with preview hours starting at 8 a.m. Carlisle Auctions anticipates 200+ classics will cross the block along with merchandise and memorabilia.

While there are many amazing consignments committed spanning generations of production, the of the event is a 1989 Lamborghini Countach. Considered one of the first true super cars, its 455 HP/V12 engine takes it from 0-60 in under 5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 192. Available in Rosso Sivila Red with tan leather interior, this consignment has just 2,284 miles on its odometer and would be the jewel of any car collection.

Consignments date back to 1935, but also spotlight current and future collector classics. The list includes: Camaros, Cobras, Corvettes, Mustangs, trucks of all types and many more. As an added bonus, Carlisle Auctions will tip its cap to the Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals. The auction has announce d an all-Chevrolet hour starting at approximately 3 p.m. During this hour, only Chevrolet branded vehicles will cross the block.

“This is an excellent mix of consignments,” noted Tony Cline, Director of Auction Operations. “There is something here for everyone and consignments are priced to sell. From your first classic to an addition to the collection, expect options priced from $5,000 to $350,000,” continued Cline. “It’ll be a fun automotive weekend at Carlisle and we’re looking forward to the second annual Carlisle Summer

To learn more about the auction, view consignments, register to bid and more, visitwww.CarlisleAuctions.com or call 717-960-6400.

